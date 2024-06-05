Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - Ellavate Wagon, an innovative startup founded by a mother-daughter duo, is set to redefine how families handle everyday outings and transportation needs with the launch of their state-of-the-art electric assist wagon. Launching on Indiegogo in just six weeks on July 16th, 2024, Ellavate Wagon aims to meet the rising demand among Millennial moms for quality, efficiency, and durability in family products.





Ellavate Wagon was born from the real-life experiences of founder Megan Lancaster and her mother, Renee Lancaster.

"We were actually sitting on the beach during the 4th of July weekend [in 2020] and took notice of the 100s of wagons on the beach. My mom turned to me and said, "I cannot believe no one has developed an electric wagon. We have electric bikes, scooters, and wheelchairs, but no wagon! It was such a hassle to pull around the three of you!" remarked Megan Lancaster of Ellavate's unique backstory.

After this moment, the two sought to modernize the traditional wagon to meet the needs of contemporary families. "Our goal is to provide a tech-driven solution that makes outdoor activities enjoyable and hassle-free for families," added Lancaster. "With our electric assist technology, moms no longer struggle with heavy loads. They can simply enjoy the adventure."

According to a 2023 study by Allionce Group, Millennial moms are known for their preference for investing in products that address six core priorities: convenience, quality, safety, edutainment, individuality, and value. Ellavate plans to deliver this, understanding especially how traditional wagons often fall short in several areas. Manual strain is a significant issue, especially when navigating uneven terrain. Many existing models cannot support multiple children and their gear, leading to cumbersome and less enjoyable outings. Additionally, the lack of customization options means these wagons cannot be tailored to suit different family needs, including children of different ages and weights. Safety concerns are also prevalent, as not all wagons meet high safety standards, which can be a significant concern for parents.

The Ellavate Wagon supports up to 100 lbs and navigates all terrains, from sandy beaches to snowy trails, ensuring smooth and joyful movement without manual strain. This product offers a range of customizable accessories, including safety-certified child seats, making every outing perfectly tailored to each family's needs. Built with superior quality and durability and capable of traveling up to four miles per hour, Ellavate Wagon is also certified to child safety and electric mobility standards (UL2272).

Millennials already use tech-driven solutions to simplify their lives and enhance their family experiences. From smart home devices to advanced strollers, tech-savvy parents are willing to invest in products that offer convenience and efficiency. The rise in popularity of electric bikes and scooters for commuting is a testament to this trend. Ellavate Wagon taps into this demand by offering an electric assist wagon that eliminates the physical strain of pulling a heavy load and provides a seamless outdoor experience for families.

Ellavate Wagon's electric assist feature is particularly beneficial in various scenarios. During a family day at the beach, the wagon effortlessly navigates sandy terrain, carrying all beach essentials without the struggle. Park picnics are facilitated by easily transporting food, blankets, and sports equipment. Camping trips are simplified as the wagon can carry heavy camping gear over rugged terrain, allowing families to focus more on relaxation. Evening neighborhood strolls become more enjoyable as the wagon can easily transport children and their toys. As the back-to-school season will be weeks away during the Indiegogo launch, parents will have yet another reason to invest in an Ellavate wagon.

The upcoming Indiegogo campaign will run for one month to build early brand credibility and attract a community of backers passionate about outdoor family adventures. With an anticipated availability in mid-July, this launch is perfectly timed for summer adventures and preparing for the back-to-school season.

Ellavate Wagon is equipped with several unique features designed for modern families. Adjustable power levels allow users to choose from three power settings to navigate various terrains, including a smart braking system for safe downhill travel. The wagon is fully collapsible to 37" L x 27" W x 17" H and weighs approximately 40 lbs, with removable wheels for extra space. Charging is simple, with two options to charge the batteries in the compartment or separately. The fabric is sun-proof, machine washable, and water-resistant, ensuring easy maintenance. Safety and durability are prioritized, with the motor and battery housed in durable, water-resistant compartments. The wagon is warranted to be free from manufacturing defects for two years from the date of purchase.

Ellavate Wagon is not just a product; it's a movement towards enhancing family experiences with tech-driven convenience. By modernizing the traditional wagon with electric assist technology, Ellavate Wagon aims to set a new trend for Millennial moms and their children.

To learn more about Ellavate and reserve a wagon ahead of the Indiegogo campaign launch, visit their website.

