San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - Zingly has announced the launch of its Collaborative Customer Experience (CCX) Platform, an AI-driven solution designed to transform customer interactions by eliminating the need for traditional phone calls and chatbots. The platform empowers customers to connect with businesses on their terms through Zingly-Rooms-a patented, always-on space for instant connection and collaboration.

Zingly's Generative AI product technologies, including Relationship-AI and Buddy, drive this new customer experience. The platform focuses on eliminating friction and accelerating engagement in areas such as customer acquisition, onboarding, customer service, and customer success. Built on a modern no-code-low-code framework, Zingly integrates seamlessly into existing tech stacks (CRM, contact center technologies, customer support systems, and core operations) and combines Generative AI, human interaction, and data. This results in a collaborative space that supports service and sales operations for businesses of all sizes while providing hyper-personalization for customers.

With global inflationary pressures increasing the cost per call and limiting scalability due to the finite number of agents, the need for industry disruption was evident.

Zingly's CCX Platform aims to address these challenges by offering a faster, more secure, and more efficient customer experience compared to traditional phone calls and conversational AI chatbots. The platform is currently focusing on high-value industries such as financial services, healthcare, and product companies.

Zingly is rapidly expanding its teams in data science, engineering, sales, and marketing, with plans to double its headcount by the end of next year. The company's mission is to help companies collaborate with their customers and build lasting relationships.

About Zingly

Zingly.ai is redefining how businesses meet, onboard, and build lasting relationships with customers. Developed in collaboration with Fortune 500 service providers, Zingly offers a more efficient, secure, and organized solution than traditional chatbots and phone calls. The platform eliminates friction and accelerates customer engagement, acquisition, onboarding, and support. By intelligently combining Generative AI, human interaction, and data, Zingly provides infinite scalability for businesses and hyper-personalization for customers. Zingly serves various industries, including Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Education, and Healthcare. Visit https://www.zingly.ai/ to learn more.

