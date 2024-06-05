Impact-accounting platform enabling investors and corporates to maximize their positive impact on the environment, society, and financial returns

On World Environment Day,RGS, a leading technology company empowering investors and corporate leaders to integrate an impact lens into their decision-making process, announced a new financing led by Metavallon VC and the Ford Foundation, joining previous investors S&P Global and Richmond Global. This funding enables RGS to launch its RIFT platform, offering innovative impact data and AI-powered analytics for clients seeking positive environmental, social, and financial returns. The capital will fuel expansion of the product, technology and commercial teams in London, Athens and New York.

"Our flagship product, RGS RIFT signifies a shift to Sustainability 2.0," said Sakis Kotsantonis, Co-Founder and CEO of RGS. "We're ushering in a new generation of sustainability data and analytics measurement, focused on impact transparency. By providing a comprehensive 360-degree view of a company's real impacts, we track key externalities and positive contributions. This enables an advanced impact accounting system that demonstrates how these measures correlate with long-term company performance." RGS's other co-founders include Professor George Serafeim of Harvard Business School, who led the Impact Weighted Accounts Initiative, and Peter Kellner, an investor and sustainability and entrepreneurial thought leader for over 20 years.

RGS RIFT revolutionizes impact measurement by linking sustainability metrics to financial outcomes via impact weighted accounting. RGS's patented engine leverages outcome-based data and the latest library of social costs and scientific research to deliver fully transparent, customizable impact assessments. RGS moves beyond traditional sustainability metrics by offering the first scalable measurement of companies' impacts through their products and services. By evaluating impacts on Environment, Employees, and Customers, RGS provides clients with a comprehensive view of both long- and short-term risks and opportunities. Quantifying and monetizing company impacts makes this information accessible, actionable, and comparable to financial performance.

"We have reached a pivotal moment in modern economic history. The advancement of human knowledge and tech-driven computational analysis, accelerated by the rapid progress in machine learning and artificial intelligence models, means formerly opaque costs associated with negative and positive externalities will soon be quantified in currency terms. That information will be invaluable not only to investors refining their valuation models, but also to customers who want to buy from companies producing positive externalities and policymakers who can more precisely regulate, tax, or force internalization of costs currently dumped on taxpayers," said Roy Swan, Director of Mission Investments, Ford Foundation. "We're thrilled to support RGS's pioneering work to bring more transparency and precision to customers, policymakers, and the capital markets."

RGS's client centric product development roadmap, among other solutions, include: (i) AI-powered Thematic Investing Tools to provide investors a wide array of themes designed to support new strategies as well as fine-tune existing research and product gaps; (ii) granular, standardized revenue data on public companies' products and services that can help investors with benchmarking, thematic investing, index creation and alignment to a wide range of frameworks like the SDGs or IMP; and (iii) the first ever fixed income solution to calculate Climate Impacts for Asset backed Securities.

