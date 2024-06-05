Yukon Metals Corp.: Yukon Metals Appoints Vice President Exploration & Vice President Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, B.C., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Helena Kuikka as Vice President, Exploration and Monica Hamm as Vice President, Investor Relations.

Helena Kuikka - Vice President, Exploration

Helena is a Professional Geoscientist who brings 15 years of comprehensive experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry in precious and base metal projects. Her expertise spans Yukon focused exploration strategies, geologic modelling and the management of both road-accessible and helicopter-supported exploration projects. Notably, Ms. Kuikka has worked on a variety of deposit styles including Ag-Pb-Zn vein, Pb-Zn Sedex, Intrusion Related Gold Systems, Tungsten Skarns, and high-grade Au. With a proven track record in geological assessments and due diligence processes, Helena has provided technical expertise to multiple prospective M&A initiatives.

Throughout her 13 years with Victoria Gold (Victoria Gold Corp.), Ms. Kuikka has steadily progressed through all aspects of the mineral exploration process and contributed to significant mineral discoveries, including the 1M oz+ Au Raven deposit in Yukon, Dublin Gulch. As a Senior Geologist and VP Exploration she has managed major exploration projects and was a key part of the Eagle Mine team in developing the Geology and Grade Control programs. Her ability to build and maintain relationships with local communities and First Nations have been instrumental in supporting exploration projects.

In addition to her technical expertise, Ms. Kuikka has served on the Yukon Technical Liaison Committee for Minerals from 2014-2019 and has engaged stakeholders through technical talks and presentations over the years. Ms. Kuikka is a member in good standing with Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Simon Fraser University.

Monica Hamm - Vice President, Investor Relations

Monica Hamm brings a diverse skill set to the table with over 20 years of experience in investor relations and capital markets. She has previously worked as an Investor Relations professional in the mining industry and has extensive experience in corporate strategy, crisis management, stakeholder engagement, and corporate communications. Most recently she was the Regional Advisor at TMX Group for companies listed on the TSX and TSXV. Ms. Hamm is dedicated to giving back to the IR and mining communities as a volunteer. She is currently a non-executive director on the board of Women in Mining BC and has previously held the role of Chair for the Canadian Investor Relations Institute - BC Chapter where she has also been a long-time member. She is a Certified Sustainability Practitioner and holds a BSc in Geology from Brandon University

"We're excited to welcome Helena and Monica to Yukon Metals, as we work to ramp up a busy exploration season in the Yukon and report on key advancements in the field and various corporate initiatives," said Rory Quinn, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Yukon Metals

Yukon Metals represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold's portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical, exploration and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing shareholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, created by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold's Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

