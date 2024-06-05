Southwire Canada Recognized as a Great Place to Work for Fourth Consecutive Year

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Southwire Canada is thrilled to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and commitment of its team, The People Behind the Power, who consistently foster a culture of trust, respect and excellence.

"We are deeply honored to receive our fourth consecutive Great Place to Work certification," said Tim King, president of Southwire Canada. "This achievement underscores the strength and commitment of our team who foster a culture of trust and respect daily. As we celebrate, we reaffirm our dedication to advancing this dynamic and inclusive workplace, ensuring Southwire remains a leader in innovation and integrity."

This achievement not only highlights Southwire Canada's dedication to maintaining a positive and inclusive work environment but also reflects the trust and confidence team members have in Southwire Canada's leadership and culture. The ongoing commitment to teamwork, integrity, respect and excellence continues to drive us forward, ensuring that we remain a top employer in the industry.

"I am immensely proud of Southwire Canada being recertified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year! This achievement underscores the importance we place on shared values such as teamwork, integrity, respect and excellence," said Rahila Dhansi, People & Culture leader at Southwire Canada. "Additionally, it showcases the trust our team members place in leadership and the People & Culture team. I am thankful for our commitment and dedication to ensure that Southwire Canada continues to be a Great Place to Work."

At Southwire Canada, we believe that our people are our greatest asset, and we are committed to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, supported and empowered to succeed. This recognition is a testament to our ongoing efforts to build a thriving, inclusive and innovative workplace. Together, we will continue to power the future and achieve new heights of success.

