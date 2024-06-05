ALKEME Insurance: ALKEME Acquires Hardwick Insurance

ALKEME expands presence in southern United States

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / ALKEME, a Top 40 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Hardwick Insurance, a commercial and personal specialist located in Lafayette, Louisiana. This strategic acquisition marks ALKEME's expansion in the Southern United States and enhances its portfolio with Hardwick's specialized expertise in commercial and personal insurance, particularly for religious organizations.





Hardwick Insurance has a long-standing reputation for providing exceptional service and tailored insurance solutions to a diverse clientele across the southern region. Their deep understanding of the unique insurance needs of religious organizations aligns perfectly with ALKEME's commitment to offering comprehensive and customized insurance services.

"We are excited to expand our footprint into the Southern U.S. with Hardwick Insurance," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Their specialization in insuring religious organizations complements our broad range of insurance offerings and we look forward to helping them gain a larger footprint."

"Joining ALKEME is an exciting milestone for our agency," said William Hardwick, President of Hardwick Insurance. "We are eager to leverage ALKEME's extensive resources, national reach and innovative platform to better serve our clients and grow our business."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 40 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 35 locations in 16 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal as one of the top 40 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #5 fastest-growing broker. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

