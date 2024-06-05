North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (ASX: LLO) ("Lion One" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start of mechanized production at Tuvatu and reports significant new high-grade gold results from Zone 5 infill and grade control drilling at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji.

Mechanized production mining has commenced at Tuvatu. The first remote bogging at Tuvatu occurred on May 16th, and the first long hole stope blast occurred on May 18th. Both are also firsts for the country of Fiji. This is a major milestone for the company as it represents the transition from predominantly development mining to predominantly production mining. The processing plant can now also sustainably process over 400 TPD, which is above the plant's name plate capacity of 300 TPD. The increased throughput is possible due to the successful implementation of operational improvements and debottlenecking initiatives completed by the mill team.

Assay results are also presented here for infill and grade control drilling in the Zone 5 area of Tuvatu. Drill results include multiple bonanza grade gold assays such as 1568.55 g/t, 215.86 g/t, 143.95 g/t, and 134.68 g/t (see Table 1 below). These results are all located proximal to underground development in the near-surface portion of the mine. Drilling was focused on two locations; to the north and south of the Cabex fault, which is a carbonate healed, deposit scale structure. The primary targets for these drillholes were the downdip and southern extensions of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. Previous drill results from the Zone 5 area are available in the December 13, 2023, November 2, 2023, and August 10, 2023 news releases.

Highlights:

First mechanized production mining at Tuvatu

First ever remote bogging at Tuvatu on May 16 th

First ever long hole firing at Tuvatu on May 18 th

Mill operations increased from 300 TPD to 400 TPD

Top new drill intersects:

393.01 g/t Au over 1.2 m (including 1568.55 g/t Au over 0.3 m)

215.86 g/t Au over 0.6 m

49.85 g/t Au over 1.2 m (including 63.35 g/t Au over 0.3 m)

14.98 g/t Au over 3.9 m (including 143.95 g/t Au over 0.3 m)

26.59 g/t Au over 1.8 m (including 90.85 g/t Au over 0.3 m)

36 new drill holes reported (30 underground, 6 surface)

4930.7 m of new drilling reported

*All drill intersects are downhole lengths, 3.0 g/t cutoff. See Table 1 for additional data

Figure 1. Location of Zone 5 drilling reported in this news release. Left image: Plan view of Tuvatu showing Zone 5 drillholes in relation to the mineralized lodes at Tuvatu, shown in grey. The approximate location of the Cabex fault at the 1120 level is shown in light blue. Zone 5 drilling is divided into North of Cabex and South of Cabex programs. Yellow dashed square represents the area shown in the right image. Right image: Oblique view of Zone 5 drilling looking northeast. The Cabex Fault is modelled in pale blue, striking ESE and dipping SSW.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/211748_19a03de954442a42_001full.jpg

Table 1. Highlights of grade control and infill drill results in the Zone 5 area. Composites are calculated using a 3 g/t Au cutoff with maximum internal dilution intervals of 1 m at <3 g/t Au. For full results see Table 3 in the appendix.

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0163

24.9 26.1 1.2 393.01

including 25.8 26.1 0.3 1568.55 TUDDH-709

252.2 252.8 0.6 215.86 TGC-0173

98.7 99.9 1.2 49.85 TGC-0171

103.2 107.1 3.9 14.98

including 105.3 106.5 1.2 42.42

which includes 106.2 106.5 0.3 143.95 TGC-0179

101.1 102.9 1.8 26.59

including 102.6 102.9 0.3 90.85 TUDDH-718

249.9 254.4 4.5 9.79

including 251.4 252.6 1.2 20.63 TGC-0181

60.0 60.9 0.9 47.11

including 60.6 60.9 0.3 134.68 TGC-0149

19.2 22.2 3.0 11.06

including 21.3 22.2 0.9 29.92

which includes 21.9 22.2 0.3 73.22 TGC-0164

100.5 102.9 2.4 11.95

including 101.7 102.6 0.9 20.42 TUDDH-718

267.9 270.0 2.1 12.73

including 267.9 268.5 0.6 31.96 TGC-0161

94.2 96.0 1.8 14.53 TGC-0166

103.7 106.4 2.7 9.64

including 104.0 104.6 0.6 33.10 TUDDH-714

241.7 243.8 2.1 12.02

including 243.2 243.8 0.6 24.02 *All drill intersects are downhole lengths

Zone 5 Drilling

The Zone 5 area of Tuvatu is located along the main decline and includes the principal north-south oriented lodes (UR1 to UR3), the principal northeast-southwest oriented lodes (UR4 to UR8), and several of the western lodes (URW2, URW2A, URW3). These lodes are steeply dipping structures that converge at approximately 500 m depth to form the 500 Zone, which is the highest-grade part of the deposit and is interpreted to be the feeder zone at Tuvatu. The system remains open at depth with the deepest high-grade intersects occurring below 1000 m depth.

The drilling reported in this news release was focused on the near-surface portions of the UR2 and URW3 lodes. These areas are scheduled to be mined throughout the next 12 months. Drilling was separated into two focus areas; to the north of the Cabex Fault, and to the south of the Cabex Fault. The Cabex Fault is a post-mineralization fault that strikes approximately ESE and dips approximately 65° to the SSW. It is interpreted to be a late caldera collapse structure that is healed with carbonate.

The purpose of the Zone 5 infill and grade control drill program is to enhance the mine model and inform stope design in advance of mining. Drilling to the north of the Cabex primarily targeted the down dip extension of the UR2 lode below the 1120 level. Drilling to the south of the Cabex targeted both the down dip extensions of the UR2 and URW3 lodes below the 1100 level, as well as the southern extension of the lodes above and below the 1120 level. Highlights of the Zone 5 drill program are shown in Figure 2 and Figure 3.

Figure 2. Zone 5 north of Cabex drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff. View is to the NNW. The primary target area is the down-dip extension of the UR2 lode below the 1120 level.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/211748_19a03de954442a42_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Zone 5 south of Cabex drilling with high-grade intersects highlighted, 3.0 g/t gold cutoff. View is to the NNE. The primary target areas are the southern extension of the UR2 and URW3 lodes above and below the 1120 level, and the down-dip extension of the UR2 and URW3 lodes below the 1100 level.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/211748_19a03de954442a42_003full.jpg

Operations Update

Mechanized production mining is underway at Tuvatu. The two remote-capable loaders on site are now fully commissioned and in operation. The first ever remote bogging activity at Tuvatu occurred on May 16th at the 1120 level south, on the UR2 lode in Zone 5. Remote loaders are necessary to extract material from open stopes after blasting. The two long hole drills on site are also fully commissioned and in operation. The first ever long hole production blast at Tuvatu occurred on May 18th, blasting level to level via long holes from the 1120 level north to the 1130 level north, also on the UR2 lode in Zone 5. Both the first remote bogging activity and the first long hole production blast at Tuvatu are major milestones for the company as they represent the start of mechanized production mining. They are also both firsts for the country of Fiji as this style of mining has not taken place in Fiji until now.

Figure 4. Location of the first long hole production blasting and remote bogging activities at Tuvatu. Left image: Plan view of Tuvatu showing the location of long hole blasting and remote bogging activities in relation to the underground development (red) and the mineralized lodes (grey) at Tuvatu. Yellow dashed square represents the area shown in the right image. Right image: Oblique view looking northeast.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2178/211748_19a03de954442a42_004full.jpg

Mill operations are also advancing successfully. Operational improvements and debottlenecking projects completed by the mill operations team have successfully increased throughput at the mill. These bottlenecking projects include upgrading the process water recycle system, upgrading the thickener pumps and piping, and reducing the tailings filter press cycle times. As a result of these upgrades the processing plant can now achieve a sustained throughput of over 400 TPD, with peak daily throughput of over 450 TPD. The name plate capacity of the processing plant during the ongoing pilot plant stage of operations is 300 TPD. These upgrades therefore represent a substantial improvement in the processing capacity available at Tuvatu.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this report that relates to mineral exploration at the Tuvatu Gold Project is based on information compiled by the Lion One team and reviewed by Alex Nichol, who is the company's Vice President of Geology and Exploration. Mr Nichol is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC code). Mr Nichol consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Lion One Laboratories / QAQC

Lion One adheres to rigorous QAQC procedures above and beyond basic regulatory guidelines in conducting its drilling, sampling, testing, and analyses. The Company operates its own geochemical assay laboratory and its own fleet of diamond drill rigs using PQ, HQ and NQ sized drill rods.

Diamond drill core samples are logged and split by Lion One personnel on site and delivered to the Lion One Laboratory for preparation and analysis. All samples are pulverized at the Lion One lab to 85% passing through 75 microns and gold analysis is carried out using fire assay with an AA finish. Samples that return grades greater than 10.00 g/t Au are re-analyzed by gravimetric method, which is considered more accurate for very high-grade samples.

Duplicates of 5% of samples with grades above 0.5 g/t Au are delivered to ALS Global Laboratories in Australia for check assay determinations using the same methods (Au-AA26 and Au-GRA22 where applicable). ALS also analyses 33 pathfinder elements by HF-HNO3-HClO4 acid digestion, HCl leach and ICP-AES (method ME-ICP61). The Lion One lab can test a range of up to 71 elements through Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES), but currently focuses on a suite of 23 important pathfinder elements with an aqua regia digest and ICP-OES finish.

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One Metals is an emerging Canadian gold producer headquartered in North Vancouver BC, with new operations established in late 2023 at its 100% owned Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project in Fiji. The Tuvatu project comprises the high-grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Deposit, the Underground Gold Mine, the Pilot Plant, and the Assay Lab. The Company also has an extensive exploration license covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, which is host to multiple mineralized zones and highly prospective exploration targets.

This press release may contain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information reflects Lion One Metals Limited's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Lion One Metals Limited and on assumptions Lion One Metals Limited believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, the actual results of exploration projects being equivalent to or better than estimated results in technical reports, assessment reports, and other geological reports or prior exploration results. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of Lion One Metals Limited or its subsidiaries to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the stage development of Lion One Metals Limited, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current research and development or operational activities; competition; uncertainty as to patent applications and intellectual property rights; product liability and lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting mining, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; not realizing on the potential benefits of technology; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. Although Lion One Metals Limited has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Lion One Metals Limited does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Appendix 1: Full Drill Results and Collar Information

Table 2. Collar coordinates for drillholes reported in this release. Coordinates are in Fiji map grid.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth TGC-0137 1876384 3920626 129 100.4 8.2 116.4 TGC-0139 1876384 3920627 129 84.2 1.1 92.6 TGC-0141 1876384 3920627 129 89.0 0.5 105.0 TGC-0143 1876386 3920530 111 109.9 15.4 135.0 TGC-0145 1876383 3920628 128 60.5 -8.2 131.2 TGC-0147 1876383 3920628 128 52.2 -7.2 140.0 TGC-0149 1876386 3920530 111 117.7 9.5 135.0 TGC-0151 1876383 3920628 128 65.5 -6.1 48.0 TGC-0153 1876383 3920628 129 65.8 6.6 125.5 TGC-0154 1876386 3920530 111 123.1 11.9 11.1 TGC-0155 1876386 3920530 110 123.3 8.1 135.0 TGC-0157 1876383 3920627 129 70.7 6.8 116.0 TGC-0159 1876387 3920531 110 100.8 -13.3 135.0 TGC-0160 1876383 3920627 129 78.6 5.6 26.7 TGC-0161 1876383 3920627 129 78.4 7.1 105.0 TGC-0163 1876387 3920531 110 107.1 -13.2 135.0 TGC-0164 1876384 3920626 128 91.7 -13.5 115.6 TGC-0166 1876384 3920627 128 84.6 -18.4 120.0 TGC-0167 1876387 3920531 110 107.9 -18.9 140.4 TGC-0169 1876384 3920626 128 104.5 -18.2 120.0 TGC-0171 1876387 3920531 110 100.1 -18.5 140.3 TGC-0173 1876384 3920627 128 83.4 -11.4 113.6 TGC-0175 1876386 3920528 109 158.2 -22.2 100.2 TGC-0177 1876383 3920627 128 78.2 -9.9 92.5 TGC-0178 1876386 3920530 111 127.3 8.7 140.0 TGC-0179 1876383 3920627 128 71.6 -9.3 111.0 TGC-0180 1876383 3920628 128 65.5 -8.7 125.5 TGC-0181 1876386 3920530 110 131.6 7.9 140.1 TGC-0182 1876384 3920627 128 77.5 -10.6 105.0 TUDDH-699 1876557 3920390 352 310.1 -58.6 9.9 TUDDH-702 1876557 3920390 352 310.3 -57.6 263.5 TUDDH-705 1876557 3920390 352 308.5 -66.0 270.0 TUDDH-707 1876458 3920271 403 328.2 -60.9 320.6 TUDDH-709 1876559 3920388 353 311.1 -64.0 270.0 TUDDH-714 1876559 3920388 353 303.6 -66.7 270.0 TUDDH-718 1876559 3920388 353 297.6 -65.3 270.0

Table 3. Composite results from drillholes reported in this news release (composite grade >3.0 g/t Au)

Hole ID

From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) TGC-0137

79.8 80.4 0.6 5.88 TGC-0141

93.7 95.2 1.5 11.16

including 93.7 94.0 0.3 10.05

and 94.0 94.3 0.3 20.02

and 94.3 94.6 0.3 6.13

and 94.6 94.9 0.3 3.99

and 94.9 95.2 0.3 15.60 TGC-0141

96.7 97.0 0.3 9.92 TGC-0143

95.2 95.8 0.6 19.32

including 95.2 95.5 0.3 7.50

and 95.5 95.8 0.3 31.13 TGC-0143

106.3 107.2 0.9 16.37

including 106.3 106.6 0.3 10.89

and 106.6 106.9 0.3 30.74

and 106.9 107.2 0.3 7.48 TGC-0143

120.7 121.0 0.3 7.61 TGC-0145

110.2 111.4 1.2 3.63

including 110.2 110.5 0.3 3.69

and 110.5 110.8 0.3 4.30

and 110.8 111.1 0.3 3.52

and 111.1 111.4 0.3 3.01 TGC-0149

19.2 22.2 3.0 11.06

including 19.2 19.5 0.3 3.27

and 19.5 20.1 0.6 3.79

and 20.1 20.7 0.6 <0.01

and 20.7 21.3 0.6 5.00

and 21.3 21.6 0.3 6.10

and 21.6 21.9 0.3 10.45

and 21.9 22.2 0.3 73.22 TGC-0149

30.0 30.9 0.9 7.98 TGC-0149

30.0 30.3 0.3 17.17 TGC-0149

30.3 30.9 0.6 3.38 TGC-0149

55.8 56.1 0.3 4.92 TGC-0149

87.6 87.9 0.3 5.22 TGC-0149

89.4 90.0 0.6 11.29

including 89.4 89.7 0.3 15.06

and 89.7 90.0 0.3 7.51 TGC-0149

103.5 104.7 1.2 14.46

including 103.5 103.8 0.3 9.85

and 103.8 104.1 0.3 10.89

and 104.1 104.4 0.3 6.09

and 104.4 104.7 0.3 30.99 TGC-0149

117.0 117.3 0.3 4.72 TGC-0153

103.0 103.9 0.9 3.11

including 103.0 103.3 0.3 3.83

and 103.3 103.6 0.3 0.59

and 103.6 103.9 0.3 4.90 TGC-0155

24.3 24.9 0.6 3.94

including 24.3 24.6 0.3 4.85

and 24.6 24.9 0.3 3.02 TGC-0155

50.4 50.7 0.3 6.91 TGC-0155

53.4 53.7 0.3 4.52 TGC-0155

57.3 58.2 0.9 5.99

including 57.3 57.6 0.3 9.41

and 57.6 57.9 0.3 3.84

and 57.9 58.2 0.3 4.72 TGC-0155

92.7 93.3 0.6 28.27

including 92.7 93.0 0.3 28.99

and 93.0 93.3 0.3 27.54 TGC-0155

105.0 105.3 0.3 7.91 TGC-0159

84.2 84.5 0.3 5.56 TGC-0159

86.0 87.2 1.2 8.51

including 86.0 86.3 0.3 12.67

and 86.3 86.6 0.3 4.64

and 86.6 86.9 0.3 10.25

and 86.9 87.2 0.3 6.47 TGC-0159

90.2 90.8 0.6 11.92

including 90.2 90.5 0.3 15.05

and 90.5 90.8 0.3 8.79 TGC-0159

92.6 93.5 0.9 3.21

including 92.6 92.9 0.3 4.10

and 92.9 93.2 0.3 <0.01

and 93.2 93.5 0.3 5.54 TGC-0159

101.0 101.3 0.3 32.52 TGC-0161

94.2 96.0 1.8 14.53

including 94.2 94.5 0.3 4.89

and 94.5 94.8 0.3 18.66

and 94.8 95.1 0.3 23.78

and 95.1 95.4 0.3 9.53

and 95.4 95.7 0.3 15.36

and 95.7 96.0 0.3 14.98 TGC-0163

24.9 26.1 1.2 393.01

including 24.9 25.2 0.3 3.40

and 25.2 25.5 0.3 0.07

and 25.5 25.8 0.3 <0.01

and 25.8 26.1 0.3 1568.55 TGC-0163

36.9 37.2 0.3 3.15 TGC-0163

45.0 45.3 0.3 3.91 TGC-0163

90.9 91.2 0.3 4.20 TGC-0163

93.3 93.6 0.3 6.02 TGC-0163

100.5 100.8 0.3 6.30 TGC-0163

104.1 104.4 0.3 4.74 TGC-0163

106.8 107.1 0.3 21.23 TGC-0164

100.5 102.9 2.4 11.95

including 100.5 100.8 0.3 4.59

and 100.8 101.1 0.3 10.68

and 101.1 101.4 0.3 5.15

and 101.4 101.7 0.3 6.60

and 101.7 102.0 0.3 25.77

and 102.0 102.3 0.3 5.19

and 102.3 102.6 0.3 30.31

and 102.6 102.9 0.3 7.30 TGC-0166

103.7 106.4 2.7 9.64

including 103.7 104.0 0.3 5.16

and 104.0 104.3 0.3 30.56

and 104.3 104.6 0.3 35.63

and 104.6 104.9 0.3 3.25

and 104.9 105.2 0.3 2.26

and 105.2 105.8 0.6 1.53

and 105.8 106.4 0.6 3.40 TGC-0167

49.5 53.2 3.7 6.43

including 49.5 49.8 0.3 4.23

and 49.8 50.1 0.3 19.96

and 50.1 50.4 0.3 5.91

and 50.4 50.7 0.3 18.69

and 50.7 51.0 0.3 3.30

and 51.0 51.3 0.3 <0.01

and 51.3 51.6 0.3 0.04

and 51.6 51.9 0.3 21.50

and 51.9 52.2 0.3 0.30

and 52.2 52.5 0.3 0.05

and 52.5 52.8 0.3 1.13

and 52.8 53.2 0.4 3.12 TGC-0167

94.1 94.7 0.6 15.94

including 94.1 94.4 0.3 6.24

and 94.4 94.7 0.3 25.63 TGC-0167

96.6 96.9 0.3 3.87 TGC-0167

98.8 99.1 0.3 41.89 TGC-0167

109.3 110.2 0.9 9.56

including 109.3 109.6 0.3 4.53

and 109.6 109.9 0.3 13.39

and 109.9 110.2 0.3 10.76 TGC-0167 and 118.3 118.6 0.3 10.05 TGC-0169

106.8 108.6 1.8 5.41

including 106.8 107.4 0.6 6.35

and 107.4 108.0 0.6 <0.01

and 108.0 108.6 0.6 9.87 TGC-0169

109.8 112.8 3.0 3.27

including 109.8 110.4 0.6 3.50

and 110.4 110.7 0.3 3.99

and 110.7 111.3 0.6 0.65

and 111.3 111.6 0.3 9.14

and 111.6 111.9 0.3 0.16

and 111.9 112.5 0.6 3.79

and 112.5 112.8 0.3 3.53 TGC-0171

87.3 87.6 0.3 20.20 TGC-0171

90.0 90.6 0.6 7.01

including 90.0 90.3 0.3 8.67

and 90.3 90.6 0.3 5.35 TGC-0171

91.8 92.1 0.3 11.75 TGC-0171

99.0 99.3 0.3 3.12 TGC-0171

103.2 107.1 3.9 14.98

including 103.2 103.5 0.3 5.07

and 103.5 103.8 0.3 0.25

and 103.8 104.1 0.3 9.90

and 104.1 104.4 0.3 4.80

and 104.4 104.7 0.3 0.27

and 104.7 105.0 0.3 0.37

and 105.0 105.3 0.3 0.31

and 105.3 105.6 0.3 5.97

and 105.6 105.9 0.3 18.36

and 105.9 106.2 0.3 1.38

and 106.2 106.5 0.3 143.95

and 106.5 106.8 0.3 0.14

and 106.8 107.1 0.3 4.01 TGC-0173

98.7 99.9 1.2 49.85

including 98.7 99.0 0.3 36.99

and 99.0 99.3 0.3 63.35

and 99.3 99.6 0.3 55.50

and 99.6 99.9 0.3 43.55 TGC-0175

41.1 41.4 0.3 4.92 TGC-0175

44.4 44.7 0.3 9.89 TGC-0178

28.2 28.5 0.3 4.32 TGC-0178

57.9 58.2 0.3 4.08 TGC-0178

97.5 98.1 0.6 24.07

including 97.5 97.8 0.3 15.99

and 97.8 98.1 0.3 32.15 TGC-0178

108.6 108.9 0.3 11.42 TGC-0178

122.4 122.7 0.3 4.29 TGC-0178

127.2 127.5 0.3 5.61 TGC-0179

101.1 102.9 1.8 26.59

including 101.1 101.7 0.6 15.32

and 101.7 102.0 0.3 9.13

and 102.0 102.6 0.6 14.46

and 102.6 102.9 0.3 90.85 TGC-0180

105.7 106.3 0.6 8.43

including 105.7 106.0 0.3 3.07

and 106.0 106.3 0.3 13.78 TGC-0181

21.6 22.2 0.6 3.49 TGC-0181

34.2 36.6 2.4 5.40

including 34.2 34.5 0.3 3.05

and 34.5 34.8 0.3 0.78

and 34.8 35.4 0.6 6.12

and 35.4 36.0 0.6 8.23

and 36.0 36.6 0.6 5.34 TGC-0181

57.0 58.2 1.2 20.10

including 57.0 57.6 0.6 27.48

and 57.6 58.2 0.6 12.72 TGC-0181

60.0 60.9 0.9 47.11

including 60.0 60.6 0.6 3.33

and 60.6 60.9 0.3 134.68 TGC-0181

88.5 89.1 0.6 3.76 TGC-0181

105.0 106.2 1.2 6.39

including 105.0 105.6 0.6 3.15

and 105.6 105.9 0.3 3.99

and 105.9 106.2 0.3 15.25 TGC-0181

124.8 125.4 0.6 4.09 TUDDH-702

102.2 103.1 0.9 23.19 TUDDH-702

125.6 126.8 1.2 11.45

including 125.6 126.2 0.6 7.92

and 126.2 126.8 0.6 14.98 TUDDH-702

229.3 229.9 0.6 3.89 TUDDH-705

43.4 44.6 1.2 10.47 TUDDH-705

154.7 155.0 0.3 4.67 TUDDH-705

228.0 228.6 0.6 3.74 TUDDH-705

258.9 260.1 1.2 4.88

including 258.9 259.5 0.6 4.07

and 259.5 260.1 0.6 5.69 TUDDH-705

263.4 263.7 0.3 3.05 TUDDH-709

234.8 235.1 0.3 6.36 TUDDH-709

247.1 247.7 0.6 3.23 TUDDH-709

252.2 252.8 0.6 215.86 TUDDH-714

161.1 161.4 0.3 24.09 TUDDH-714

180.8 182.3 1.5 9.08

including 180.8 181.1 0.3 21.89

and 181.1 182.0 0.9 <0.01

and 182.0 182.3 0.3 23.52 TUDDH-714

241.7 243.8 2.1 12.02

including 241.7 242.3 0.6 6.12

and 242.3 243.2 0.9 7.95

and 243.2 243.8 0.6 24.02 TUDDH-718

182.4 183.0 0.6 3.11 TUDDH-718

226.2 226.5 0.3 57.36 TUDDH-718

249.9 254.4 4.5 9.79

including 249.9 250.5 0.6 4.81

and 250.5 251.1 0.6 15.89

and 251.1 251.4 0.3 0.88

and 251.4 252.0 0.6 20.03

and 252.0 252.6 0.6 21.22

and 252.6 253.2 0.6 2.77

and 253.2 253.8 0.6 6.63

and 253.8 254.1 0.3 -0.01

and 254.1 254.4 0.3 3.29 TUDDH-718

256.5 257.1 0.6 3.51 TUDDH-718

262.2 262.8 0.6 6.19 TUDDH-718

264.9 265.5 0.6 7.73 TUDDH-718

267.9 270.0 2.1 12.73

including 267.9 268.5 0.6 31.96

and 268.5 269.1 0.6 6.24

and 269.1 270.0 0.9 4.23

