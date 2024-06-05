Enosi Energy has signed a first-of-its-kind initiative with real estate investment business EG Funds by using a matched energy supply agreement to bulk up renewable energy used by commercial properties in Sydney, Australia. From pv magazine Australia Enosi Energy, based in Sydney, has partnered with Australian real estate investor EG Funds to match up to 85% of renewable energy to its Sydney assets. Enosi Energy will use its proprietary Powertracer software, which is a grid-scalable, clean energy traceability solution. This is also the first time clean energy has been supplied using a matched ...

