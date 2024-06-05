Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Enhances Technology and Digital Leader Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Raj Das to New York Office

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its high-tech recruiting capabilities with the addition of Raj Das as a partner in the firm's Technology Practice.

"Raj has deep domain and consulting expertise in all aspects of building and accelerating traditional and next generation growth enterprises, especially those at the intersection of media, marketing and technology," said Jim Bethmann, managing partner of Caldwell's Technology Practice. "His ability to leverage real-world experience from his industry background with the insights he's gained through a decade of placing disruptive leaders at some of the world's largest companies make him an invaluable addition to the Technology Practice."

Mr. Das specializes in recruiting executives in the transformative and disruptive areas of big data, analytics, generative AI, robotics, retail media networks, and other rapidly evolving technologies influencing traditional media, digital media, and marketing services sectors. His clients include some of the largest companies across the FMCG, media/tech, business services, and agency industries. With over 30 years of experience in executive leadership, he has a keen understanding of the platforms, processes, and people required to succeed and prosper in today's increasingly complex global environment.

Mr. Das joins Caldwell from a specialized, boutique retained search firm, where he led the firm's Global Transformation Practice and focused on senior level executive and board leadership consulting for the last decade. Prior to his career in executive search, he was the founder and CEO at POM Partners, a global digital media incubation and acceleration firm. Before that, he was CFO and chief strategy officer at a publicly traded direct marketing company with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Mr. Das spent the first 10 years of his career in investment banking, executing over $20 billion of transactions during his leadership tenures at Citigroup, ING Barings, and Bear Stearns.

Mr. Das graduated summa cum laude from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in finance and multinational management. He also graduated from Harvard Business School's General Management Program and Stanford University's Stanford Executive Program.

??"Our primary focus is to connect our clients with transformational talent," said Chris Beck, president. "Raj's personal experiences and long-standing reputation for success adds great depth to our capabilities in the technology and digital transformation space and will serve to strengthen our already impressive group of partners focused on the technology industry. We are thrilled to have him on board and eagerly anticipate the addition of more new partners to the Caldwell team."

