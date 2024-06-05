Jersey City, New Jersey and San Mateo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2024) - ThreatModeler Software Inc. ("ThreatModeler"), the world's leading threat modeling platform and industry pioneer, announced a $60 million first institutional financing from Invictus Growth Partners ("Invictus"). Founded in 2010, ThreatModeler's patented platform is trusted by the largest Fortune 500 customers across the globe to enhance security throughout their DevSecOps processes. The company is a leader in the DevSecOps market which is projected to grow at an 18% CAGR from $6.1 billion in 2023 to $10.1 billion in 2027. In connection with the financing, Invictus Co-Founder and Managing Partner John DeLoche, and Invictus Partner Jeremy Lai, have joined the Board of Directors.

"This is a significant milestone for us, empowering us to accomplish our mission of One-Click Threat Modeling. It will enable development teams globally with a scalable and automated threat modeling process, ensuring robust security for their applications from design-to-code-to-cloud," said Archie Agarwal, Founder and CEO of ThreatModeler. "The Invictus team's reputation for excellence, AI/ML expertise, and success scaling enterprise businesses made it clear they are the best long-term partner for us."

ThreatModeler, along with its CloudModeler and IaC-Assist products, provides a comprehensive solution for enterprise development teams to design and deploy secure applications and cloud infrastructure. With the ThreatModeler platform, users can instantly visualize their attack surfaces, mitigate design flaws, and automatically check for threat drift in cloud environments.

"Threat modeling is critical for those security and development teams looking to take the most proactive approach to protect their enterprises and applications, and ThreatModeler has set the industry standard for security, innovation, ease of use, and scalability," said John DeLoche, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Invictus. "We are honored to partner with Archie and his team on their mission."

The cybersecurity workforce shortage has now reached 4 million jobs, according to ISC2, and the threat modeling capability has historically resided within a small group of highly skilled security architects. ThreatModeler enables enterprises to scale this crucial threat modeling capability by democratizing the practice for everyday developers who may not have security domain expertise. "Customers remark that using ThreatModeler's WingMan is like having a security architect continuously by your side," said Mr. Agarwal.

Within cloud infrastructure, regulations mandate threat modeling as essential even after deploying workloads. CloudModeler enables customers to both build secure designs from the start and identify threat drift between the live infrastructure and the intended design. DevOps engineers using ThreatModeler's IAC-Assist product can eliminate a full security-driven sprint, which streamlines the implementation of vital security policies by automatically generating threat models through its intuitive designer.

"ThreatModeler allows all developers to completely shift left and build security into their designs at the very beginning of the SDLC, which is mission critical and becoming more important with the proliferation of AI in the enterprise," said Jeremy Lai, Partner with Invictus. "We are excited to help strengthen enterprises' security postures in partnership with Archie and the entire team."

Media Contacts:

Catie Cangialosi

Phone: 201-266-0510

Email: marketing@threatmodeler.com

###

About ThreatModeler Software Inc.

ThreatModeler delivers on the promise of one-click threat modeling. Its patented technology enables intuitive, automated, collaborative threat modeling and integrates directly into every component of the DevSecOps toolchain--automating the "Sec" in DevSecOps from design to code to cloud at scale. ThreatModeler's SaaS platform ensures secure and compliant applications, infrastructure, and cloud assets in design, saving millions in incident response costs, remediation costs, and regulatory fines. It is trusted by software, security, and cloud architects, engineers, and developers. More information is available at threatmodeler.com.

About Invictus Growth Partners

Invictus Growth Partners is a buyout and growth equity firm that invests in outstanding bootstrapped and capital efficient, automation-enabled cloud software, cybersecurity and fintech companies that seek capital and strategic resources to accelerate their growth. The firm and all its professionals are based in San Mateo, CA. Please visit at invictusgrowth.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211649

SOURCE: ThreatModeler Software, Inc