Precisely Automate Studio to Support SAP Fiori, Simplifying Data Automation for SAP S/4HANA Data Journeys

New modules for SAP Fiori and SAP GUI for HTML seamlessly provide greater flexibility and governance capabilities across SAP ERP environments

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the addition of SAP Fiori and SAP GUI for HTML modules to Automate Studio. With support for SAP ERP applications using Fiori, GUI for HTML, and SAP GUI, Precisely continues to provide comprehensive data automation capabilities for organizations on their SAP S/4HANA data journey. Beginning July 2024, Automate Studio will enable organizations to quickly realize the benefits of accurate, consistent, and integrated data automation across multiple SAP ERP environments.

According to a recent survey which Precisely conducted with America's SAP User Group (ASUG), 57% of companies using SAP ERP systems have or are planning to use multiple environments, dependent on the different use cases required across their business. With a variety of SAP clients across different departments, the user experience can be highly complex and resource intensive. These organizations face challenges with optimizing data creation, collection, and management - slowing down process automation across the business and hindering progress with S/4HANA migrations.

"By adding support for SAP Fiori, Precisely Automate can help us to streamline and automate our business processes for supply chain planning, logistics, customer engagement, and other domains," said Dominik Lind, IT Consultant at K+S, a pioneer in environmentally friendly and sustainable mining. "Our team benefits from greater flexibility along with added governance, automation, and simplicity to bring us confidence in the data we use to make decisions. We've significantly improved our productivity thanks to Precisely."

With the new release, Automate Studio will include modules for Studio for Fiori Automation and Studio for SAP GUI for HTML. Each module will deliver the same user experience as the traditional Transaction module for Automate Studio for SAP GUI and will expand those capabilities to SAP Fiori applications built on SAPUI5 and the SAP GUI for HTML ERP interface. The new modules will offer organizations an easy way to automate and govern the creation and collection of SAP data that can be validated, corrected, reviewed, approved, and enhanced in Excel spreadsheets before being posted to SAP ERP systems, including SAP S/4HANA private and public clouds.

"We are committed to supporting our SAP ERP customers wherever they are on their SAP journey by ensuring the data they use is consistent and reliable across all departments within their organization," said Tim Fujita-Yuhas, VP - Product Management for SAP Automate Solutions at Precisely. "By offering multiple automation clients, we continue to address the needs of a dynamic marketplace, especially companies migrating to S/4HANA. Precisely simplifies the automation process for the applications customers use, while maintaining or improving their data integrity for greater operational speed and agility."

Automate Studio, built on over 20 years of SAP automation expertise, is the premier Excel-to-SAP desktop solution, enabling business users to automate complex SAP business processes and make mass data changes quickly and easily. With the addition of these new modules, developers can create automation scripts to drive speed and efficiency for nearly any SAP task in a single application based on the use case, SAP system type, SAP User Interface (UI), and user needs. The no-code approach of Automate Studio also continues in the new data automation modules, allowing authorized and trained citizen developers to create and manage automation scripts anywhere in an organization with low total cost of ownership.

