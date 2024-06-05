Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.06.2024 15:50 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pepco's Harvard Substation Upgrade: Improving Reliability and Enhancing Community Well-being

By Rod Wilson

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Pepco
Pepco | The Source

Our Pepco teams recently achieved a significant milestone in the Capital Grid project with the successful upgrade and energization of Pepco's Harvard substation. This work marks a crucial step toward enhancing the reliability of the local energy grid, supporting the growth of renewable energy and enabling more economic development in the region.

The Harvard substation was built in 1907 and has served the area for more than 100 years. While well maintained, some equipment was very old and approaching the end of its intended service life. Upgrades to the substation included installing high-capacity transformers and feeders and modernizing equipment, connecting the substation to a new networked system, and improving the substation exterior while reflecting community input and preserving historical significance. With the flip of a switch, power now flows through the upgraded substation, illuminating homes and businesses and paving the way for a more resilient future.

This achievement is the result of hard work, innovation, and strong collaboration with the local community. Learn more about the project in this video.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Pepco on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Pepco
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pepco
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Pepco



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.