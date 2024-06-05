Comcast Corporation: Celebrating Our Military Spouses at Comcast NBCUniversal

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Comcast Corporation:

At Comcast NBCUniversal, we recognize that military service is a commitment made by entire families, not just those in uniform. This past Military Spouse Appreciation Day, we were proud to honor the incredible sacrifices of military spouses and celebrate our teammates who are driving meaningful change for the military community.

Ami Camara: Charting a Path for Success in the Corporate World

As Comcast's inaugural Military Spouse Hiring Our Heroes (HOH) Fellow, Ami Camara has not only advanced her career but also set a path for others to follow in her footsteps. Her story, marked by frequent relocations and the overarching demands of military life, reflects the reality many military spouses face as they struggle to maintain continuity in their professional lives.

"This fellowship has been a transformative experience for me, opening doors to opportunities I once thought were out of my reach," Camara said. "For years, I had to put my career aspirations on hold to support my husband's service, often turning down promising job offers and leaving positions I loved. But now, at Comcast, I've found a supportive environment that truly understands and accommodates the unique challenges of being a military spouse."

"As I continue to build my career here, I hope my journey inspires other military spouses to pursue their own professional goals, knowing that with the right support, they too can succeed," she added.

Following her fellowship, Camara transitioned into a permanent role as Customer Project Manager. She also looks forward to joining Comcast's Veterans Network (VetNet) employee resource group, where she can mentor and support military spouses like herself.

Mona Dexter: Leading by Example

Mona Dexter serves as the Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal. As a former military spouse and the mother of a service member, she has a deep understanding of the challenges faced by military families. Her leadership and insight are invaluable in shaping our company's efforts to support this community.

"Military spouses are often overlooked in the workforce due to confusing resumes and frequent career breaks. Despite being highly educated and skilled, we face a staggering unemployment rate of over 20%, which is nearly four times higher than the national average," Dexter said. "It's essential that we recognize the value of military spouses in the workplace and provide opportunities that foster inclusivity and growth."

Under Dexter's guidance, Comcast NBCUniversal has continued to lead the way in corporate advocacy for military spouses. Notably, in 2023, we were among the nation's first employers to endorse the HOH and Blue Star Families' 4+1 Commitment. We also renewed our commitment to the Department of Defense's Military Spouse Employment Partnership and sponsored the Society for Human Resource Management's new guidebook, MISSION-READY, which outlines strategies and best practices for hiring and empowering military-connected talent.

Lucy Bustamante: A Voice for Veterans and Their Families

Lucy Bustamante, an Emmy-winning news anchor and journalist for NBC10 and Telemundo62, channels her passion for advocacy into her reporting. As the spouse of a Navy veteran, she brings authenticity and urgency to her coverage of issues that impact the military community.

"The strength of our military is as much about remembering the needs of those who support at home as those who serve overseas," Bustamante said. "For me, it's about more than reporting-it's about making an impact on a not always understood community. I'm honored to share the stories of our nation's service members and their families. There is so much to translate."

Bustamante created the "American Vets" reporting series, where she and the teams at NBC Philadelphia and NBC News dive deep into issues such as mental health, veteran homelessness, and accessing benefits. Her work not only raises awareness but also presses for necessary social changes and support systems that can improve the lives of veterans.

As a recognized Military Spouse Friendly® Employer, Comcast NBCUniversal is committed to creating an environment where military spouses can thrive. We offer several benefits and supportive programs, including Military Spouse Transfer Assistance and a dedicated Military Concierge service, designed to foster professional growth and stability.

Through initiatives led by advocates like Mona Dexter and the visibility raised by voices like Lucy Bustamante, we continue to set a high standard for corporate support of military families. Meanwhile, trailblazers like Ami Camara exemplify the potential for personal and professional growth when such support is available.

On this special day and every day, we honor the critical role military spouses play in their communities and at Comcast NBCUniversal.

