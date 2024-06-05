DWF Labs to Purchase $12,000,000 in Floki Tokens to Support the Floki Ecosystem

DWF LABS TO PURCHASE $12,000,000 IN FLOKI TOKENS

As a testament to its unwavering support for the Floki Ecosystem, DWF Labs, a renowned digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm, is making a substantial commitment to purchase $12,000,000 in FLOKI tokens. A portion of the tokens will be acquired from the market, and the rest will be from the Floki treasury.

This is coming after a previous commitment to purchase $10 million worth of FLOKI tokens a few months ago.

This strategic purchase is aimed at further strengthening Floki's position in the industry, especially in what is poised to be one of Floki's most pivotal years ever due to the impending release of several key products: Floki will be releasing the mainnet version of its flagship utility product, the Valhalla metaverse game, later this year. Floki is also set to release several key utility products, including the Floki Trading Bot, the .Floki Decentralized Domain Name and Website Service, and more in the coming weeks and months. This is as Floki aims to be the world's most known and most used cryptocurrency.

Floki first announced a partnership with DWF Labs in May 2023. Since then, they have contributed immensely to boosting Floki adoption by facilitating key exchange listings, facilitating partnerships with key industry players, and publicly supporting our progress and accomplishments.

About Floki

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world's most known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a strong focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has 480,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions of people worldwide due to its strong marketing partnerships.

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is the new generation Web3 investor and market maker, one of the world's largest high-frequency cryptocurrency trading entities, which trades spot and derivatives markets on over 60 top exchanges.

