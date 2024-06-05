STRATACACHE Announces Acquisition of Ontario-Based Digital Signage and Out-of-Home Specialist Dot2Dot Communications

DAYTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / STRATACACHE today announced the acquisition of digital signage and out-of-home specialist Dot2Dot Communications, based in Ontario, Canada. Dot2Dot is a digital signage integration specialist and strategic partner of Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of digital signage companies. The acquisition extends STRATACACHE's global service reach into the out-of-home media sector.





DOT2DOT Communications

DOT2DOT Communications logo





"With the continued growth and evolution of the out-of-home media industry and its ongoing adoption of more advanced digital experiences, the acquisition of Dot2Dot Communications perfectly aligns with the STRATACACHE strategy of connected media audiences," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. "The pairing of Dot2Dot's Ad Manager platform with our digital signage products and capabilities - Scala CMS, Walkbase audience insights solutions, as well as global managed network capabilities for out-of-home media companies and new media developers - will drive significant incremental revenue opportunities for the company."

Dot2Dot's Ad Manager platform is a leading digital inventory management solution for Tier 2 and Tier 3 out-of-home media companies, airports, shopping malls, stadiums, transportation centers and corporate real estate developers who wish to turn visitors and consumer traffic into profitable engaged media audiences. Dot2Dot's notable clients include Adams Outdoor, Reagan Outdoor, Maple Leaf Foods, Home Depot, Hydro One, Milwaukee Tools, Quadreal Properties, Seneca College, OLG, Allvision/Rogers, Quebecor, RBC, and Aritzia.

"We are very excited to be joining the STRATACACHE family and working closely with the global companies in the STRATACACHE family," said Andy McRae, General Manager of Dot2Dot Communications. "The additional resources and capabilities now available to us ensure that our out-of-home and retail-focused solutions will lead the industry. We expect tremendous growth over the next few years."

"As an out-of-home leader, Dot2Dot perfectly complements our PRN in-store retail media business. We continue to grow full-funnel opportunities for CPG and FMCG brands to engage with consumers all along their path to purchase," said Kevin Carbone, CEO of Scala. "The building and monetization of consumer audiences is part of our DNA, and helping brands positively impact their engagement with the consumer is a significant opportunity for the company and our industry as a whole."

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides a full scope of consumer, audience and passenger engagement technology and services to the world's largest restaurant, retail, transportation and service companies. STRATACACHE's digital solutions use smart digital displays, advanced sensors and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to customize the guest experience, enhancing profitability, efficiency, customer satisfaction and speed of service. Powering digital signage content to more than three million digital displays, STRATACACHE has localized support and operations in 28 countries: www.stratacache.com and @STRATACACHE.

Contact Information

Andrea Poley

Senior Director, Global Comms

andrea.poley@scala.com

610-704-8142

SOURCE: STRATACACHE

View the original press release on newswire.com.