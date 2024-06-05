tinyEmail Introduces Free, Unlimited Email Marketing Solution for Shopify Merchants

AI-Driven Service Delivers Unlimited Subscribers, Unlimited Sending & Complimentary Support

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / tinyEmail, a leading provider of AI-powered email marketing solutions, is excited to announce a new free plan designed specifically for Shopify merchants. This innovative offering provides unlimited subscribers, unlimited email sending, and priority customer support, empowering Shopify entrepreneurs to take their email marketing to the next level without any additional costs.

Free Email Marketing for Shopify

tinyEmail - Free Email Marketing for Shopify

Effortless Email Marketing for Shopify Businesses

The new free plan from tinyEmail removes the barriers to entry for Shopify merchants, allowing them to leverage the power of email marketing to nurture leads, drive sales, and build stronger customer relationships. With a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, beautiful email templates, and a library of stock photos, creating professional and engaging emails is easier than ever.

AI-Driven Personalization Boosts Engagement

At the core of tinyEmail's free plan is its advanced AI technology. This intelligent system helps craft personalized email content and captivating subject lines that resonate with customers, leading to higher open rates and increased engagement.

Real-Time Analytics for Informed Decisions

The free plan also includes a comprehensive real-time analytics suite. This valuable tool tracks key metrics such as open rates and click-through rates, providing Shopify merchants with the insights they need to optimize their email marketing campaigns for maximum impact.

Seamless Transition and Unmatched Support

Migrating from another email marketing platform to tinyEmail is a breeze. Additionally, the free plan includes priority customer support to ensure a smooth onboarding experience and answer any questions Shopify merchants may have.

Exclusively for Shopify merchants, tinyEmail's comprehensive package includes:

All features

Unlimited subscribers

Unlimited sending

Priority customer support at no additional cost for an unmatched service experience

Smooth and effortless migration from other email marketing platforms, ensuring a seamless transition

With a remarkable 98% client satisfaction rate and a near-perfect system uptime of 99.99%, tinyEmail has established itself as a paragon of efficiency, user-friendliness, and unparalleled support within the email marketing domain.

Headquartered in Canada's commerce center in the city of Toronto and bolstered by a satellite presence in Chisinau, Moldova, tinyEmail's global footprint is supported by a diverse and talented international team dedicated to redefining the email marketing experience for Shopify merchants around the world.

For Shopify entrepreneurs eager to catapult their email marketing efforts to new heights without incurring any costs, tinyEmail's innovative free package is a game-changer.

About tinyEmail

tinyEmail is a leading provider of AI-powered email marketing solutions dedicated to helping e-commerce businesses succeed. With a commitment to innovation, reliability, and exceptional customer service, tinyEmail is shaping the future of email marketing.

For more information about tinyEmail's free package for Shopify merchants, visit tinyEmail.com.

