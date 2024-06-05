BMW Group and ZF Among Leading Manufacturers Using Dive's Software to Simulate Engineering Designs of Industrial Machinery, Engines, Turbines, and More

Dive Engineering Software, Inc. ("Dive"), the pioneering cloud-native and particle-based simulation software company, today announced it raised a $10 million Series A led by the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm, to elevate how manufacturing enterprises engineer products through fluid simulation. Additional investors include First Momentum Ventures, Segenia Capital, and Senovo Capital, who participated in the company's seed funding. The Berlin-based company also announced the opening of a U.S. office in Boston.

Dive helps engineers simulate the mechanics of physical product components to be seamlessly tested in a browser-based platform. The company will use this round of financing to expand its Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulation portfolio to support a variety of new simulation use cases. It will also strengthen its data analytics and data governance programs, bolstering its enterprise offering. Additionally, this round of financing will help fuel the company's growth and expansion in the North American market.

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) software is a powerful tool used by engineers to predict the behavior of liquids and gases through computer simulations. This allows for the design and extensive testing of mechanical products without the need for physical prototypes. These virtual counterparts are created using 3D design data. Prominent applications of CFD include the design of aircraft, car bodies, pumps, heat exchangers, and even the combustion processes in engines and gas turbines. Despite the limitations of CFD in handling complex phenomena like free surface flows, multiphase flows, and moving geometries, many industrial applications gearbox lubrication, fuel tank sloshing, and electric motor cooling, for example remain limited or even out of reach. Pioneering the use of Smoothed-Particle Hydrodynamics (SPH) for these scenarios, Dive continues to push the boundaries of this powerful method, enabling simulations previously considered impossible.

"Dive's mission is to provide mechanical engineers with cloud-native simulation tools to solve multifaceted design problems in the fastest and most flexible way. Our pioneering CFD software uses the novel Smoothed-Particle Hydrodynamics (SPH) method, simplifying setup and enabling new simulation use cases-helping manufacturers refine products to keep pace with today's competitive market demand," said Pierre Sabrowski, co-founder and CEO of Dive. "Our investors share our vision for driving innovation in the Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) market, and we're proud to work with them as we expand the business."

"We're excited about Dive's potential to transform the manufacturing and Computer-Aided Engineering industries," said Jean Nations of the D. E. Shaw group. "Dive's meshfree and cloud-native approach is designed to enable engineers to create simulations that reduce industrial production timelines and costs, leading to greater efficiency in the engineering process."

The Drivetrain Design team at BMW Group noted that adopting Dive has led to faster design processes and better system comprehension, facilitating fact-based decision-making. They stated that the cloud-based approach negates worries about computational resources or licenses, even for large design studies. The intuitive preprocessing demands only essential parameters, ensuring quick and easy simulation setups. They also highlighted the customer support team's remarkable commitment to solving their CAE problems.

"Dive dramatically simplifies our process of design testing for sophisticated and expensive industrial equipment," said Stefan Prebeck, Vice President of R&D, ZF Division Industrial Technology. "Dive is also a cloud-based platform, making it easy for us to collaborate across our global engineering organization."

ABOUT DIVE ENGINEERING SOFTWARE

Dive Engineering Software, Inc. enables manufacturing enterprises to create great products at lightning speed while reducing industrial production time and costs. The company equips engineering teams with its cutting-edge Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) simulation software to test complex designs through Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) fluid simulation. Powered by Smoothed Particle Hydrodynamics (SPH), its CFD software is cloud-native and meshfree and combines smart simulation technologies with scalable cloud High-Performance Computing (HPC). Dive serves customers in more than 10 countries around the world, including renowned brands such as the BMW Group and ZF. The company is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in Boston. For more information, please visit divecae.com.

ABOUT THE D. E. SHAW GROUP

The D. E. Shaw group is a global investment and technology development firm with more than $60 billion in investment capital as of December 1, 2023, and offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since our founding in 1988, our firm has earned a reputation for successful investing based on innovation, careful risk management, and the quality and depth of our staff. We have a significant presence in the world's capital markets, investing in a wide range of companies and financial instruments in both developed and developing economies. For more information, visit www.deshaw.com.

