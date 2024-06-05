Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Microscopy Market to Be Worth $13.25 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Microscopy Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Microscopes (Optical [Compound, Stereo, Digital] Electron [SEM, TEM] Scanning Probe [AFM, STM]), Software) Application (R&D, Material Analysis) End User - Global Forecast to 2031", published by Meticulous Research®, the microscopy market is projected to reach $13.25 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2031.

A microscope is an instrument that offers the ability to view magnified images of small objects or specimens not visible to the human eye, allowing the user to observe an extremely close view of minute structures at a scale appropriate for examination and analysis. From research to particle analysis to material characterization to industrial failure analysis and process control, microscopes are used broadly in academic & research institutes and various industries, such as electronics and semiconductor, automotive, healthcare, chemical, food & beverages, ceramics, aerospace, synthetic rubber, paints and coatings, plastics, and environment among other industries.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the encouraging funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, technological innovations and advancements in microscopes, the increasing focus on regenerative medicine and nanotechnology, and rising academia-industry collaborations. Moreover, strategic expansions in emerging markets and the increasing application of microscopy in various fields offer vast growth opportunities for players operating in the microscopy market.

Increasing focus on Regenerative Medicine and Nanotechnology

In the past few years, the demand for regenerative medicine technology has increased significantly. This technology focuses on regrowing, repairing, or replacing damaged or diseased cells, organs, or tissues. Regenerative medicine involves the generation and use of therapeutic stem cells, tissue engineering, and the production of artificial organs. The rising adoption of stem cell technologies, gene therapies, and tissue engineering, and the ongoing innovations and technological advancements in regenerative medicine are factors contributing to the advancement of regenerative medicine technology. With the constant advancements in regenerative medicine technology, its applications across various medical fields are also evolving.

Microscopy is a crucial part of regenerative medicine technology and is widely used for visualizing and analyzing microstructures at the molecular and cellular levels. It has been reported that the regenerative medicine market is growing at a CAGR of 19.2%, further boosting the demand for microscopes used in regenerative medicine research. Similarly, since the past decade, nanotechnology has been evolving rapidly, revolutionizing many technological and industrial sectors such as information technology, homeland security, medicine, transportation, energy, food safety, and environmental science. The nanotechnology market is growing rapidly due to the technology's growing applications across various fields.

The key players operating in the microscopy market are CARL ZEISS AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), JEOL Ltd. (Japan), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Instruments plc (U.K.), Accu-Scope Inc. (U.S.), Meiji Techno Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Labomed, Inc. (U.S.).

Among all the products studied in this report, in 2024, the microscopes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 71.5% of the microscopy market. However, the software segment is slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors contributing to the growth of this segment include rising applications of microscopy in various fields, technological advancements in microscope software, and the emergence of microscopy in emerging economies. Moreover, the software is also used in the imaging analysis obtained through microscopes, which provides an accurate analysis.

Among all the applications studied in this report in 2024, the research & development segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 44.5% of the microscopy market. Factors such as the encouraging funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, growing demand for pharmaceutical products, the emergence of new pathogens, the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, technological advancements and innovations in the field of microscopy, the wide applications of microscopy in material sciences, and the high demand for microscopes for qualitative and quantitative analyses in various industries, contribute to the large share of this segment.

Among all the end users studied in this report in 2024, the industries segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the microscopy market. Industries segment is further segmented into the electronics and semiconductors industry, healthcare industry, food & beverage industry, and other industries. The healthcare industry segment is expected to register the large share of the industries segment. Microscopes are used extensively in the research, formulation, development, and manufacturing stages of pharmaceutical production to understand particle size distribution, morphology, and roughness of pharmaceutical materials. The demand for microscopes is also estimated to grow with growth in pharmaceutical sales.

Among all the regions studied in this report, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 39.2% of the microscopy market. The region's large share is attributed to the presence of key players, substantial R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for drug and biomarker development, and supportive government initiatives. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (U.S.), a trade association representing the semiconductor industry in the U.S., the U.S. accounts for half of the global share in the semiconductor industry. Thus, the presence of the semiconductor industry in the region is further contributing to the largest share of the segment.

