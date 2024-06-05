GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report: Our Employees | Our People-Centered Strategy

Originally published in GoDaddy's 2023 Sustainability Report

Our People-Centered Strategy

By valuing individuality, we grow together.

We're building a culture that values diversity and prioritizes making opportunity inclusive for all. We know this fosters both a more successful work environment and global community.

Diverse representation not only makes GoDaddy a better place to work, but it also makes us more innovative, creative, and competitive. Our employees' different viewpoints and life experiences help us improve our products and reach more people. Empowering a diverse range of entrepreneurs in our communities also strengthens society at large.

We want to foster a human-centered community that empowers our employees and their families. We do this by embedding Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) principles into our strategy, focusing on fostering an environment supportive of diverse representation in recruitment, evaluating our practices to maintain parity, and building an inclusive company culture. We're also committed to maintaining pay parity for all employees.1

An Integrated Strategy

We believe integrating inclusive and equitable principles into the core of how we work every day is the best way to fulfill our mission. That starts with our company values, which are inextricably tied to everything we do for our customers and how we treat each other. We also recognize that diversity helps fuel inclusion, which in turn helps power equitable workplaces and enables belonging.

Our objective is to further integrate, engage, and expand DEIB principles throughout GoDaddy by fostering inclusive behaviors and refining systems and processes through a lens of equity. We developed a multiyear strategic roadmap to continually implement our objectives and govern, support, and enable these company-wide priorities.

In 2023, our progress on this work included developing gender transition resources to support our transgender, non-binary, and gender diverse employees. We also continued to use structured ways to analyze and discuss demographic data, held a training to enable psychological safety and inclusive engagement among our teams, and launched a DEIB speaker and conversation series.

Driven by Accountability

Building an inclusive and equitable workforce requires accountability and transparency. In 2023, we launched a DEIB Steering Committee to help govern, support, and enable our DEIB efforts. The Committee is comprised of senior leaders who discuss our DEIB strategy and plans, with a focus on achieving balanced representation and equitable employee experience. The DEIB Steering Committee provides support through feedback, intervention, and advocacy to our Board, their peers, our teams, and their partners.

Another way we reaffirmed our commitment to accountability was by signing onto the CEO Action for Diversity and InclusionTM pledge in 2023. Through this initiative, we pledge to advance DEIB in the workplace and create a more inclusive culture while embracing having difficult conversations.

To enable accountability, we commit to transparency. We continually analyze and share our diversity and pay equity data through reports like this to ensure we're on track to achieve our objectives and identify areas for improvement.

It's an ongoing journey, and we're in it for the long haul.

Awards and Honors

Human Rights Campaign

Participated in Corporate Equality Index for the fifth year in a row

Participated in Corporate Equality Index for the fifth year in a row Women Impact in Tech

2023 List of 100 Progressive Companies Empowering Women in Tech

To learn more, read our 2023 Sustainability Report.

###

About this Report

The GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report details our progress toward our corporate sustainability goals, strategies, and initiatives in support of our overarching corporate mission and values. Unless otherwise noted, this report reflects our corporate sustainability performance across our global operations covering the fiscal year period from January 1 to December 31, 2023. To demonstrate our commitment to transparent communication regarding our sustainability progress, we routinely share updates through our website and our annual Sustainability Report. We welcome your questions, comments, and feedback on this report by contacting ESG@GoDaddy.com.

This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector. We also disclose our contributions and progress toward priority UN SDGs. For additional information on how we align with these frameworks and key indicators demonstrating our sustainability performance, please review the Frameworks and Metrics section.

1We define achievement of pay parity as pay that is equal to, or a few cents on either side of, a dollar.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on accesswire.com