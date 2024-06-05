Phantom Fireworks Announces Major Price Reductions on 75% of Products

YOUNGSTOWN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Phantom Fireworks, the nation's premier consumer fireworks retailer, is announcing significant price reductions on 75% of its extensive product line. This initiative comes as a direct result of decreased shipping costs, and in the spirit of gratitude, Phantom is passing these savings directly to its loyal customers.

"Customers are the heart of Phantom Fireworks, and we recognize the importance of making celebrations affordable and accessible," said Bruce J. Zoldan, Phantom President & CEO. Zoldan further explained "With the reduction in shipping expenses, we see this as an opportunity to give back to the communities that have supported us throughout the ups and downs of the Covid and volatile shipping years." Families can really get the best bang for their buck by purchasing an e-gift card to get buy one get two free coupon. Visit www.fireworks.com for further information.

Key Highlights of the Price Reduction:

Extensive Savings : Prices on 75% of our fireworks products have been significantly lowered.

: Prices on 75% of our fireworks products have been significantly lowered. Immediate Effect : These new prices are effective immediately, ensuring customers can enjoy the savings during the upcoming summer season.

: These new prices are effective immediately, ensuring customers can enjoy the savings during the upcoming summer season. Quality and Safety: Despite the reduction in prices, Phantom Fireworks maintains its commitment to the highest standards of quality and safety in all our products.

"We are always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience," said Alan Zoldan, Executive Vice President of Phantom Fireworks. "By reducing prices, we not only make our products more accessible, but also express our appreciation to our loyal customers. This is our way of giving back and ensuring that everyone can celebrate life's special moments with spectacular fireworks."

Phantom Fireworks remains dedicated to providing an extraordinary range of fireworks that suit and enhance all tastes and occasions. From family gatherings and community events to grand celebrations, Phantom's customers can now enjoy more fireworks for less.

Phantom invites all fireworks enthusiasts to visit our stores to take advantage of these new prices. As always, Phantom stands ready to provide guidance and a safe and enjoyable fireworks experience.

About Phantom Fireworks

Phantom Fireworks is the leading consumer fireworks retailer in the country with retail stores in fifteen states and is also the major July 4th product supplier to several national retail chains in all states that permit the sale of consumer fireworks. Each state has different laws and guidelines that regulate both the industry. Phantom has a comprehensive and easy-to-find listing of state protocols on its website: https://fireworks.com/education-and-safety/state-laws-and-regulations.

