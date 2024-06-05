Go RVing Celebrates National Go RVing Day on June 8th

Annual Event Encourages Everyone to Embrace the RV Lifestyle

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Go RVing, the leading voice of the RV industry, announces the third annual National Go RVing Day on Saturday, June 8th, 2024. This nationwide event encourages outdoor enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and families to experience the freedom, flexibility, and fun of RVing.

National Go RVing Day, held during National Camping Month and Great Outdoors Month, serves as a reminder of the many benefits RVing offers. With RV vacations costing 60% less than comparable flight and hotel vacations, 45 million Americans plan to get out and go RVing this summer.

Whether it's the joy of exploring new destinations, the convenience of having your accommodations on wheels, or the opportunity to create lasting memories with loved ones, RVing provides a unique and rewarding travel experience.

"We are thrilled to mark another National Go RVing Day and celebrate the growing community of RVers across the country," said Go RVing Spokesperson Monika Geraci. "This day is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to discover the joys of RV travel and the countless possibilities it presents for adventure and exploration."

Go RVing encourages everyone to participate in National Go RVing Day by:

Planning an RV trip: Book a weekend getaway or an extended journey to your favorite outdoor destination. Find RV trip inspiration.

Visiting a local RV dealership: Explore the latest RV models and find the perfect one for your needs. Find a dealer near you.

Sharing your RV experiences: Post photos and videos on social media using the hashtag NationalGoRVingDay.

Post photos and videos on social media using the hashtag NationalGoRVingDay. Learn more about RVing: GoRVing.com has all the information you need to get started RVing, including a First-Timers Toolkit and a quiz to help you find the right RV for you.

To learn more about National Go RVing Day and the RV lifestyle, visit GoRVing.com.

Contact: Monika Geraci / MGeraci@RVIA.org

About Go RVing:

Go RVing is the national consumer awareness campaign designed to educate consumers about the benefits of RV travel and camping. The organization provides resources and inspiration for both new and experienced RVers, including trip planning tools, campground directories, and educational materials.

SOURCE: Go RVing

