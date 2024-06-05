AUSTRIACARD reported adjusted revenue growth of 1.4% for Q124, reflecting comparison to a particularly strong Q123. Better sales mix and good control over the cost base resulted in expansion of the adjusted EBITDA margin to 15.2% (+0.1pp y-o-y). Contracts signed in all three business areas should drive revenue acceleration from Q2, providing support for management's target of 10% growth in adjusted revenue in FY24. We revise our forecasts to reflect management guidance, higher working capital and the recent LSTech acquisition, resulting in small reductions in our EPS forecasts.

