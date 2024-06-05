AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says electricity prices fell in all major European electricity markets during the last week of May, except for the Italian and Nordic markets. Additionally, Portugal broke its record for daily solar energy production again. Average electricity prices fell in most major European markets during the last week of May, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. Prices fell in the Belgian, British, Dutch, German, French, Spanish, and Portuguese markets compared to the previous week. The exceptions were the Italian and Nordic markets, where prices increased by ...

