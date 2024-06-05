Custom Antibody Market Worth $901 million | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom Antibody Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $579 million in 2024 and is poised to reach $901 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

The surge in biomedical and clinical research activities, particularly in academia and research institutions, fuels the demand for custom antibodies. Moreover, the advancements in biotechnology and genetic engineering have significantly improved the development and production of custom antibody, enhancing their specificity and efficacy. The biopharmaceutical industry's growing focus on biologics and biosimilars fuelling the demand for custom antibody.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Custom Antibody Market"

472 - Tables

52 - Figures

395 - Pages

Custom Antibody Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $579 million Estimated Value by 2029 $901 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% Market Size Available for 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Service, Type, Source, Indication, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities High scope for growth in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growing importance of custom antibody in precision medicine

The antibody development segment accounted for the largest share by service segment in the custom antibody market in 2023.

By service, the custom antibody market is categorized into antibody development, antibody production & purification, and antibody fragmentation & labeling. The antibody development segment is further sub-segmented into antigen preparation, immunization & hybridoma production, and antibody characterization. The antibody development segment accounted for the largest share of the global custom antibody market in 2023. The large share of antibody development is due to the growing trend towards personalized medicine, which requires the creation of antibodies tailored to individual patient profiles, which has boosted the market.

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share by type segment in the custom antibody market in 2023.

By type, the custom antibody market is categorized into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies, and others. The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the high specificity and affinity for their targets, making them highly effective for treating various diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Antibodies, especially monoclonal antibodies, have the unique ability to specifically target cancer cells without affecting normal cells. This targeted approach minimizes side effects and improves therapeutic efficacy, making antibodies highly valuable in cancer treatment.

The mice segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

Based on sources, the custom antibody market has been segmented into mice, rabbits, and others. In 2023, the mice segment accounted for the largest share of the custom antibody market and is expected to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period of 2024-2029. Mice are relatively inexpensive to purchase and maintain compared to larger animals. Their small size and fast reproduction rates make them cost-effective for large-scale antibody production.

The oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the indication segment in the custom antibody market in 2023.

Based on the indication, the custom antibody market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, immunology, neurobiology, cardiovascular diseases, and other indications. In 2023, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the custom antibody market. A significant number of approved monoclonal antibody therapies are for cancer treatment. These therapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies targeting specific antigens on cancer cells, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), have demonstrated remarkable success in treating various types of cancer.

The North American region accounted for the largest share of the custom antibody market in 2023.

The custom antibody market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East, and Africa. The North America region is witnessing increasing investments and in the field of drug discovery & development, supporting the growth of custom antibody. Moreover, the need for novel targeted therapies has contributed to the growth of the custom antibody market. The substantial investment in research and development within North America fuels the custom antibody market. Government initiatives, private funding, and venture capital investments are directed towards biopharmaceutical research, particularly in areas like cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. These investments facilitate the discovery and development of novel antibodies and enhance the capabilities of custom antibody production.

Custom Antibody Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing importance of custom antibody in precision medicine

Restraints:

High-cost and time-consuming antibody development from transgenic animals

Opportunities:

High scope for growth in emerging economies

Challenge:

Challenges associated with safety and stability

Key Market Players of Custom Antibody Industry:

Key players in the custom antibody market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GenScript (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Revvity, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), ROCKLAND IMMUNOCHEMICALS, INC. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Inotiv (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sino Biological, Inc. (China), KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), OriGene Technologies, Inc. (US), Absolute Biotech (US), Biointron Biologics (China), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Curia Global, Inc. (US), Mabtech (Sweden), ACROBiosystems (US), Elabscience Bionovation Inc. (US), Creative Diagnostics (US), CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC (US), BioGenes GmbH (Germany), RayBiotech, Inc. (US), Proteintech Group, Inc (US), IMGENEX INDIA Pvt Ltd. (India), Synbio Technologies (US), ProSci Incorporated (US), Creative Biolabs (US).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 55%, Director-level - 20%, and Others - 25%

By Region: North America -45%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, Middle East -3%, and Africa-2%.

Recent Developments of Custom Antibody Industry:

In December 2022, Merck KGaA collaborated with Kelun-Biotech to develop seven investigational preclinical antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer treatment.

In November 2022, GenScript collaborated with Applied Cells Inc. to deliver combined cell isolation solutions worldwide for cell therapy drug development.

Custom Antibody Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall custom antibody market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (growing importance of custom antibodies in precision medicine, use of antibodies in biomarker identification and validation, rising research activities and funding investments for antibody development, advancement in biotechnology and genetic engineering), restraints (High cost and time-consuming antibody development from transgenic animals), opportunities (rising therapeutic and diagnostic application of antibodies, high scope for growth in emerging economies), and challenges (challenges associated with safety and stability) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched services of the custom antibody market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the custom antibody market

Competitive Assessment: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), GenScript (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Revvity, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), ROCKLAND IMMUNOCHEMICALS, INC. (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Inotiv (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sino Biological, Inc. (China), KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), OriGene Technologies, Inc. (US), Absolute Biotech (US), Biointron Biologics (China), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Curia Global, Inc. (US), Mabtech (Sweden), ACROBiosystems (US), Elabscience Bionovation Inc. (US), Creative Diagnostics (US), CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC (US), BioGenes GmbH (Germany), RayBiotech, Inc. (US), Proteintech Group, Inc (US), IMGENEX INDIA Pvt Ltd. (India), Synbio Technologies (US), ProSci Incorporated (US), Creative Biolabs (US) among others in the market.

