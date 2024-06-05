Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Modified Starch Market to Reach $17.98 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'Modified Starch Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product Type (Acetylated Distarch Adipate, Dextrin, Maltodextrin), Raw Material (Corn, Cassava), Production Method (Chemical), Function, Form, End-use Industry - Global Forecast to 2031,' published by Meticulous Research®, the modified starch market is projected to reach $17.98 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the modified starch market is driven by the growing demand for convenience & processed foods, the functional properties & widening food applications of modified starch, increasing investments in the starch market, the growing demand for bio-based products, technological advancements in starch modification equipment, and the rapid growth of the bakery industry. However, the limited sources & high costs of natural additives and the high preference for gum arabic restrain the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for starch-based bioplastics and emerging economies in Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa are expected to offer market growth opportunities. However, stringent regulatory processes for the approval of modified starch products and increasing raw material costs are major challenges impacting the growth of the modified starch market.

Modified starches impart desired qualities in finished products. They are processed from native starch sourced from various plant-based materials such as corn, cassava, potato, wheat, and others. Modified starches are widely used in the food and beverage industry, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition, cosmetics and personal care products, and various industrial applications due to their ability to improve stability, texture, viscosity, and shelf life. The market comprises a wide range of modified starches, such as acetylated, cross-linked, and hydrolyzed starches, which cater to the diverse needs of modern food processing and manufacturing sectors.

The modified starch market is segmented by product type (acetylated distarch adipate, maltodextrin, hydroxypropyl distarch phosphate, pre-gelatinized starch, distarch phosphate, cationic starch, functional clean-label starch, acetylated starch, monostarch phosphate, hydroxypropyl starch, dextrin (dextrinized starch), acetylated distarch phosphate, octenyl succinic anhydride (OSA) starch, phosphated distarch phosphate, and other modified starches), raw material (corn, cassava, potato, wheat, and other raw materials), production method (chemical modification, physical modification, and enzymatic modification), function (thickener, binder, stabilizer, emulsifier, and other functions), form (dry/powder and liquid), end-use industry (food & beverage {processed foods and beverages}, animal nutrition {poultry, ruminants, swine, and other animals}, textile, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceutical, paper making, and other end-user industries), and geography (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by leading market participants over the past four years (2021-2024). The modified starch market has witnessed several partnerships, agreements, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions in recent years. The key players operating in the modified starch market are Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Roquette Frères (France), Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.), AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Royal Avebe (Netherlands), Emsland-Stärke GmbH (Germany), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (China), Asia Fructose Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Angel Starch and Foods Pvt. Ltd. (India), SMS Corporation Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Royal Ingredients Group B.V. (Netherlands), and SPAC Starch Products Ltd. (India) Private Limited (India).

Key Findings in the Global Modified Starch Market Study:

Among the product types covered in this report, in 2024, the acetylated distarch adipate segment is expected to account for the largest share of 28.8% of the modified starch market. However, the functional clean-label starch segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024-2031. This growth can be attributed to the growing vegan population, increasing demand for natural, derived, or sustainable-sourced ingredients, rising applications in the food and beverage industry, increasing demand for functional food, growing use in cosmetics, and rising awareness regarding fitness among consumers.

Among the raw materials covered in this report, in 2024, the corn segment is expected to account for the largest share of 47.8% of the modified starch market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of corn as a primary ingredient for producing modified starch, driven by its various benefits, such as versatility, cost-effectiveness, widespread availability, and extensive application within the food & beverage industry. However, the cassava segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Among the production methods covered in this report, in 2024, the chemical modification segment is expected to account for the largest share of 66.9% of the modified starch market. However, the enzymatic modification segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024-2031. Enzymatic modification enhances the resistant starch content of starch, thereby expanding its application in sectors like food & beverage, animal nutrition, and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, enzymatic modification offers an efficient and cost-effective means of converting starch solid wastes, further contributing to its increased adoption.

Among the functions covered in this report, in 2024, the thickener segment is expected to account for the largest share of the modified starch market. However, the emulsifier segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024-2031. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of modified starches as emulsifiers due to their benefits, such as improved quality and stability of various products. In addition, the use of modified starches as emulsifiers provides formulators with a reliable and versatile tool for achieving stable emulsions, enhancing texture, and meeting consumer preferences for clean labels and healthier product options.

Among the forms covered in this report, in 2024, the dry/powder segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global modified starch market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the benefits offered by dried modified starches over their liquid counterparts, such as better homogeneity, ease of use & transportation, better stability, and availability in a wide range of grades to suit different applications. Moreover, the dry/powder segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Among the end-use industries covered in this report, in 2024, the food & beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of 50.8% of the modified starch market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to the high utilization of modified starches in food and beverages mainly due to their versatility and functionalities, such as thickening, stabilizing, and enhancing texture. Moreover, increasing demand for convenience food products, functional ingredients, and rising demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food products are further supporting the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, the global modified starch market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 38.1% of the modified starch market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The North America modified starch market is estimated to be worth USD 5.16 billion in 2024. North America's significant market share can be attributed to the well-established food & beverage sector, the growing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients, high awareness regarding the benefits of modified starch across various applications, and the presence of major market players in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific modified starch market is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2031. The growth of this regional market can be attributed to the abundant availability of raw materials, the increasing investments in the food & beverage sector, and the rising demand for modified starch in major economies like China, India, Japan, and other Southeast Asian countries.

