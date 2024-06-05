Merlin Law Group: 8 Must-Know Tips for Homeowners Navigating Property Insurance Claims

-- Be Aware of Policy Clauses That Could Limit Time to File and Jeopardize Your Recovery --

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / The arrival of tornado, hurricane, and hailstorm season across the United States means homeowners need to be prepared for potential property damage. These powerful natural events can strike with little to no warning, often causing extensive destruction.

Having proper homeowners insurance coverage is essential, yet the process can be intensely frustrating when an insurance company fails to fully cover damages outlined in the policy or delays making payments for months while homeowners attempt to rebuild.

"In the aftermath of major storms, homeowners may face roof damage, shattered windows, dented siding, destroyed landscaping, or worse," said Chip Merlin, founder and president of Merlin Law Group, a national law firm that helps policyholders in complex legal battles and advocates for the best law to protect insureds.

"What's important for people to know is the insurance policies are allowed to limit your time to pursue your claim against the insurance company," Merlin said. "By understanding the claims process and their rights as policyholders, homeowners can ensure a fair and full recovery."

Hurricane season runs from June through November, while tornado season peaks in spring and summer. Peak hailstorm season typically runs from mid-April through September when powerful thunderstorms can generate hailstones the size of golf balls or larger.

Merlin offers these essential tips for residents navigating the property insurance claims process:

1. Always Request a Certified Copy of Your Insurance Policy - This provides the details on covered/excluded damages and terms to follow.

2. Understand Policy Limitations and Exclusions - Review for restrictions on materials, depreciation schedules, and timeframes to take legal action.

3. Act Quickly to Document Damage and File Your Claim - Inspect your home thoroughly and take detailed photos/videos as soon as possible after a hailstorm. Photographs help in capturing the extent of the loss.

4. Assess the Insurance Adjuster's Credentials - Always ask for the qualifications and experience of the personnel assigned to inspect the loss - oftentimes insurance companies will use people unskilled in evaluating damage or who do not have an understanding of the coverages under the policy.

5. Request Investigation Reports - Get copies to confirm the evaluation was appropriate for covered damages.

6. Obtain a Second, Independent Inspection - If you disagree with the insurer's assessment, hire your own qualified inspector or professional engineer.

7. Review the Repair Estimate Carefully - Does the estimate include the necessary scope of repairs to fix your property or provide an allowance for the cost of a general contractor to supervise and coordinate the subtrades?

8. Don't Hesitate to Seek Legal Guidance - An experienced insurance claims attorney can protect your rights and maximize your recovery.

"What's important is that insurance policies can limit your time to file a claim," Merlin said. "Homeowners could lose out on recovering damages if they don't take legal action within the set timeframe, which can be as little as six months for some policies."

For more information on navigating property insurance claims after a storm, contact Merlin Law Group at 877-449-4700 or visit MerlinLawGroup.com.

About Merlin Law Group

With offices across the U.S., Merlin Law Group is a national law firm dedicated to representing policyholders in disputes with insurance companies. Founded by William F. "Chip" Merlin Jr., the firm has recovered over $2 billion for clients and is renowned for its advocacy on behalf of homeowners, businesses, and communities impacted by natural disasters. For more information, visit MerlinLawGroup.com

