Daxor Corporation Appoints John L. Jefferies, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Oak Ridge, TN, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces the appointment of Dr. John L. Jefferies, M.D., M.B.A., M.P.H., F.A.C.C., F.A.H.A., F.A.A.P., F.H.F.S.A., F.E.S.C., F.R.C.P.E., as Chief Medical Officer. As part of his new responsibilities, Dr. Jefferies will leverage his extensive expertise to advise Daxor on strategic clinical and medical affairs matters and to facilitate the collaboration between the Company and healthcare professionals. He will be a key advisor, offering insights to inform corporate development strategies and advance the organization's growth objectives.



Michael Feldschuh, Daxor CEO commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jefferies to our team as our new Chief Medical Officer. With his wealth of clinical experience and proven track record in the commercial realm, Dr. Jefferies is uniquely positioned to further drive the adoption and integration of our innovative diagnostic solutions into clinical practice. His leadership will accelerate our growing sales momentum and foster stronger collaboration with clinicians, researchers, and industry partners alike. Further, his ability to bridge the gap between clinical needs and commercial success will be instrumental in driving the widespread adoption of our diagnostic solutions, benefitting countless patients and healthcare systems across the country."

Dr. Jefferies is a board-certified cardiologist having completed his training in Adult Cardiovascular Diseases at the Texas Heart Institute and Pediatric Cardiology at Texas Children's Hospital both at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. He received an M.P.H. from the University of Kentucky and an M.B.A. from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He has published over three hundred peer-reviewed manuscripts focused on heart failure, cardiomyopathies, heritable disease, genetics, and artificial intelligence, and is an Editor of two leading cardiovascular textbooks. Dr. Jefferies has been an academic cardiologist for over two decades and remains actively involved in clinical research and physician leadership roles at the local, national, and international levels.

"I am excited to accept the role of Chief Medical Officer at Daxor," said Dr. Jefferies. "This is an incredible opportunity to join a team that is truly making a difference in medicine. I look forward to bringing my experience to help drive Daxor's mission forward and favorably impact the lives of patients. It is an honor and a privilege to join this wonderful team."

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor's vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor's innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

