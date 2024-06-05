VYNE Therapeutics Inc.: VYNE Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 2b Vitiligo Trial of Novel BET Inhibitor VYN201

Trial will evaluate once-daily VYN201 gel in subjects with either active or stable nonsegmental vitiligo

Top-line data from the 24-week double-blind portion of the trial expected in mid-2025

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) ("VYNE" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that the first subject has been dosed in a Phase 2b trial evaluating VYN201 in subjects with either active or stable nonsegmental vitiligo. VYN201 is a novel pan-bromodomain and extra-terminal domain (BET) inhibitor designed for local administration. Top-line data from the 24-week vehicle-controlled treatment period are expected in mid-2025.

The randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of once-daily VYN201 topical gel in three dose cohorts (1%, 2% and 3% concentrations) compared to vehicle for 24 weeks. A total of approximately 160 subjects will be randomized at a 1:1:1:1 ratio. Following the 24-week treatment period, subjects in the active treatment arms will continue for an additional 28 weeks, and subjects in the vehicle group will be equally re-randomized to receive VYN201 1%, 2% or 3% gel for an additional 28 weeks. The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial is the proportion of subjects achieving an improvement in Facial Vitiligo Area Scoring Index of at least 50% from baseline (F-VASI50) at week 24 compared to vehicle, with additional secondary endpoints of F-VASI and Total VASI (T-VASI) at weeks 24 and 52.

"Dosing the first subject in the Phase 2b trial for vitiligo is an important milestone for the VYN201 program and our Company," said David Domzalski, President and CEO of VYNE. "In our prior Phase 1b trial, VYN201 demonstrated a significant clinical response with a rapid onset of action and a favorable safety and tolerability profile, including low systemic exposure. We believe that VYN201 has the potential to become a valuable and differentiated therapy for patients with vitiligo. We look forward to reporting top-line data from the 24-week treatment period in mid-2025."

About Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune depigmenting disorder of the skin, characterized by the loss of pigment producing cells known as melanocytes. Vitiligo is the most common depigmenting skin condition, with a prevalence estimated at 0.5-2.0% of the world population. There is currently only one FDA-approved product for the treatment of vitiligo. Nonsegmental vitiligo is the most common type of vitiligo.

About VYN201

VYN201 is a pan-bromodomain BET inhibitor designed to be locally administered as a "soft" drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways, while providing low systemic exposure. In addition to demonstrating clinical proof-of-concept in vitiligo, VYN201 has produced consistent reductions in pro-inflammatory and disease-related biomarkers and improvements in disease severity in several preclinical models (using several different routes of administration).

About BET Inhibitors

BET proteins play a key role in regulating gene transcription via epigenetic interactions ("reading"), and recent research has identified a key role for these proteins in regulating B cell and T cell activation and subsequent inflammatory processes. As epigenetic readers, BET proteins regulate the recruitment of transcriptional factors that are key to the production of several pro-inflammatory cytokines. BET inhibitors have the potential to treat a range of immuno-inflammatory and fibrotic diseases by blocking pro-inflammatory cytokine transcription with additional potential in myeloproliferative neoplastic disorders.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE's mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company's unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain inhibitors, which comprise its InhiBET platform, include a locally administered pan-BD BET inhibitor (VYN201) and an orally available BD2-selective BET inhibitor (VYN202) that were licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE's website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), public conference calls, and webcasts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements related to the potential benefits of VYN201 as a therapy for nonsegmental vitiligo and the expected timing for receipt of top-line results from the Phase 2b trial in mid-2025. All statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on VYNE's current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: VYNE's ability to successfully enroll subjects in its clinical trials and develop its product candidates; VYNE's ability to complete and receive favorable results from, clinical trials of its product candidates; VYNE's ability to obtain additional funding, either through equity or debt financing transactions or collaboration arrangements; and VYNE's ability to comply with various regulations applicable to its business. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause VYNE's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in VYNE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and VYNE's other filings from time to time with the SEC. Although VYNE believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they speak only as of the date of this announcement and VYNE undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Investor Relations:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Tyler Zeronda

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

908-458-9106

Tyler.Zeronda@vynetx.com

Media Relations:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown Inc.

312-961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

