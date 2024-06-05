Meiwu Technology Company Limited: Meiwu Technology Co., Limited Received Nasdaq Notification Letter Related to Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Shenzhen, China, June 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meiwu Technology Co., Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) ("Meiwu" or the "Company"), an online and mobile commerce company providing organic and green food products to customers on its online platform and in its stores, enterprise short message service ("SMS") and information technology to serve designated medical insurance institutions in China, announced today that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market, dated May 31, 2024 (the "Deficiency Letter"), notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it did not timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Annual Report").



In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Deficiency Letter to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules (the "Compliance Plan"). If Nasdaq accepts the Compliance Plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an extension until September 10, 2024 to regain compliance. The Company intends either to file its 2023 Annual Report or submit the Compliance Plan within the prescribed 60-day period.

The Deficiency Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About Meiwu Technology Company Limited

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is a British Virgin Islands company incorporated on December 4, 2018, and conduct our business in China through our subsidiaries and variable interest entity, Meiwu Zhishi Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd ("VIE"). The VIE is an online and mobile commerce company and conduct our business through our online retail store on the website www.wnw108.com. The VIE sell a myriad of food products on the website all the food products sold on the website are from the suppliers. The VIE do not sell genetically modified food and committed to providing our customers with safe, high-quality, nutritious, tasty and non-genetically modified food products through our portfolio of trusted and well-known suppliers. Optimizing the Website and real-time data, the VIE able to respond to and match supply with demand for food products in keeping with consumer trends. On June 23, 2022, we had completed the acquisition of Mahaotiaodong (Xiamen) Technology Company Limited ("Mahao"). Mahao is a company engaging in providing internet access and related services based in Xiamen, China. Mahao operated a short message service platform to send customized content to terminal customers. Mahao is a mobile information service provider with rich industry experience. Enterprise Short Message Service ("SMS") is currently the main business form of Mahao. Mahao utilizes its accumulated system development technology and business understanding based on customers' industry to provide professional enterprise SMS services to customers. Mahao mainly provides customers with a complete set of services around enterprise SMS through various forms such as customized system development, enterprise instant messaging platform, API system docking, etc., including early debugging and opening of customer and Mahao platform docking, maintenance and upgrading of customer SMS operation system during operation, and solving problems such as delay in SMS transmission, ensuring smooth and fast SMS transmission. At the same time, Mahao takes auditing information security and optimizing customer experience as its responsibility. Through a rigorous program, mobile information content is audited to ensure that various enterprise SMS messages, including information verification, user notifications, member reminders, and marketing promotion, can be safely and effectively delivered to information recipients. On the basis of ensuring efficient transmission of mobile information and content security, Mahao provides various enterprise SMS services, including mobile business scenario construction, product operation support, consumer relationship management and support, for various financial, internet, e-commerce, express logistics and other enterprise customers.

