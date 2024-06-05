Anzeige
WKN: A40CCE | ISIN: US98955N2071 | Ticker-Symbol: 5BU0
PR Newswire
05.06.2024 14:40 Uhr
11 Leser
Zhihu Inc.: Zhihu Regains Compliance with NYSE ADS Trading Price Requirement

BEIJING, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) ("Zhihu" or the "Company"), a leading online content community in China, today announced that it has received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") dated June 3, 2024 (the "Compliance Notice"), notifying the Company that it is no longer considered below the NYSE's continued listing criterion of a minimum average share price of US$1.00 over a 30 trading-day period (the "NYSE Trading Price Requirement").

As previously announced, the Company received a letter from the NYSE dated December 28, 2023, notifying the Company that it was below compliance standards due to the trading price of its American Depositary Shares. Following the receipt of the Compliance Notice, the Company is no longer considered below the NYSE Trading Price Requirement and has regained compliance regarding this matter.

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community in China where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, we have grown from a Q&A community into one of the top comprehensive online content communities and the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit https://ir.zhihu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Zhihu Inc.
Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications
Helen Wu
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

Piacente Financial Communications
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zhihu Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers.