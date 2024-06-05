Berkeley SkyDeck: Largest GenAI Hackathon Returns to UC Berkeley

1,200+ developers will be selected to compete for $100,000+ investment and prizes to help develop responsible AI and LLMs

BERKELEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Berkeley SkyDeck, the global hub for entrepreneurship and a leading accelerator, today confirmed that applications are open for the second UC Berkeley AI Hackathon in collaboration with Hackathons @ Berkeley, the world's largest collegiate hackathon. Taking place over 36 hours on June 22-23, 2024, more than 1,000 developers will be invited to compete for VC funding, prizes, and attend informative workshops and panels.

"Last year's hackathon was the largest of its kind, demonstrating that even within a short 36-hour timeframe, breakthroughs with genuine entrepreneurial promise are achievable. Given the rapid advancements in AI, we're confident the 2024 teams will produce even more groundbreaking use cases," said Chon Tang, Founding Partner at Berkeley SkyDeck Fund. "This year, we focused on partnering with hackathon groups from top universities like HackMIT and Stanford Treehacks to expand the funnel of top talent from across the country."

People of all experience levels are encouraged to apply to attend. The competition will culminate in the presentation of each team's project to a judging panel consisting of leading venture investors, including the Berkeley SkyDeck Fund who will invest a total of $100,000 in winning teams to work full-time on their projects for the summer. Up to four people can compete as part of a single team, or individuals may participate solo. For those who want to participate but do not have a team in place, the hackathon will have team-matching events. Participants will also have the opportunity to hear and learn from AI experts on key matters in the industry today, such as responsible and ethical development principles. As a whole, the hackathon will provide critical networking opportunities for young AI professionals looking to advance their careers.

Applications are due by June 10 at 11:59pm PDT. To learn more about the hackathon and apply to attend, please visit the UC Berkeley AI Hackathon website.

About Berkeley SkyDeck

Berkeley SkyDeck is a leading accelerator and the global hub for entrepreneurship. As UC Berkeley's largest and most prominent accelerator, SkyDeck combines hands-on mentorship with the vast resources of its research university. SkyDeck is the only accelerator of its kind that offers the value of a dedicated investment fund alongside the resources and network of a top university. To date, SkyDeck startups have raised more than $1.8 billion in aggregate. Participating startups have access to SkyDeck's 700 advisors, 70 industry partners, and a network of more than 510,000 UC Berkeley alumni. For more information, see skydeck.berkeley.edu.

