Avior Wealth Management Welcomes Constellation Wealth Capital as Strategic Investor

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Avior Wealth Management ("Avior"), an independent wealth management, financial planning, tax & accounting firm, with approximately $4.1bn in assets under management today announced it has received a minority investment from Constellation Wealth Capital ("CWC") to execute its growth strategy and expand its service capabilities.

"The Constellation team joins us at an exciting time - we have a great track record of growth and feel like our story is just getting started. This investment allows us to focus on meaningful inorganic growth initiatives, create new organic growth channels, and deliver operational efficiencies in our business" said Britt Campbell, CEO. "With CWC as a partner, we are able to maintain control and ownership of our organization, create opportunities for broader equity participation, and continue to invest in the talent that makes Avior so special."

Avior has built a strong reputation as a client centric business, providing not just wealth management and financial planning, but also tax services to its clients. Avior has leveraged its network of in-house CPA firms to create a strong client pipeline for its advisors. Recently, Avior added to its executive team with Kelli Mehrens joining as COO, and Brandon Kanoy as CFO, both in late 2023.

Karl Heckenberg, Managing Partner at CWC said, "Avior's consistent client service offering and geographic growth position it very well within the competitive wealth management space. Avior has built a tremendous business that provides advisors a compelling client-centric platform. Britt and the team have done an excellent job of ensuring management, advisors, and the client's interests are aligned over the long-term, and we look forward to the opportunity to support them as they execute on their vision".

Park Sutton Advisors, a Waller Helms company, served as the exclusive financial advisor to Avior.

Avior Wealth Management, LLC, formerly Nelson, Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group, LLC, is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor that offers financial planning and investment management services to retail and institutional clients across the United States. Avior Wealth Management, LLC and its predecessor was formed in 2008 to offer clients a holistic approach to their investments, financial planning and wealth management. With offices currently located in ten states, we offer clients a team approach to their financial needs. Please note, investments are not guaranteed and subject to loss of principle. Navigator Securities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Avior, member FINRA and SIPC. Learn more at www.avior.com

About Constellation Wealth Capital: Constellation Wealth Capital is an alternative asset management platform dedicated to the wealth management sector. CWC provides flexible, long-term capital solutions, and strategic advisory support to scaled wealth management platforms. CWC leverages its deep industry experience and relationships for the benefit of its partner firms. Learn more at www.constellationwealthcapital.com or contact us at info@constellationwealthcapital.com .

