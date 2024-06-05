Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3GU8J | ISIN: XS2376095068 | Ticker-Symbol: BTIC
Tradegate
05.06.24
17:27 Uhr
64,15 Euro
+0,81
+1,28 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESCO PHYSICAL BITCOIN ETP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESCO PHYSICAL BITCOIN ETP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,2564,5818:40
64,2864,6118:40
Dow Jones News
05.06.2024 17:07 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Digital Markets plc: Invesco Physical Bitcoin

DJ Invesco Digital Markets plc: Invesco Physical Bitcoin 

Invesco Digital Markets plc (BTIP) 
Invesco Digital Markets plc: Invesco Physical Bitcoin 
05-Jun-2024 / 16:34 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For the general information of certificate holders in connection with the admission to trading of certificates for 
Invesco Digital Markets - Invesco Physical Bitcoin on the London Stock Exchange. The aggregate number of certificates 
currently in issue is 3,480,854. The total number of redemptions that have taken place since November 2021 is 181,396 
and these have been fully redeemed and are not included in the aggregate number of certificates currently in issue 
stated above. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     XS2376095068 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     BTIP 
LEI Code:   549300U5IJTRV61ZI771 
Sequence No.: 326121 
EQS News ID:  1918971 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1918971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2024 10:34 ET (14:34 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.