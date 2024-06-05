DJ Invesco Digital Markets plc: Invesco Physical Bitcoin

Invesco Digital Markets plc (BTIP) Invesco Digital Markets plc: Invesco Physical Bitcoin 05-Jun-2024 / 16:34 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For the general information of certificate holders in connection with the admission to trading of certificates for Invesco Digital Markets - Invesco Physical Bitcoin on the London Stock Exchange. The aggregate number of certificates currently in issue is 3,480,854. The total number of redemptions that have taken place since November 2021 is 181,396 and these have been fully redeemed and are not included in the aggregate number of certificates currently in issue stated above. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: XS2376095068 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: BTIP LEI Code: 549300U5IJTRV61ZI771 Sequence No.: 326121 EQS News ID: 1918971 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2024 10:34 ET (14:34 GMT)