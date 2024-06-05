Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
05.06.2024 17:14 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America, Inc.: Subaru's Former CEO Left a Lasting Impact of Important Change

By Eileen Falkenberg-Hull and Jake Lingeman

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Subaru of America, Inc.
Originally published on Newsweek

2024 Legacy of Disruption Winner
Tom Doll, Former CEO of Subaru of America

Tom Doll changed the way Subaru operates. During a 40-year tenure at the automaker, he worked to develop some of the best-known vehicles and marketing campaigns in the automotive world. His hands helped to mold Subaru into the quirky, inclusive brand it is today. But, his legacy is even larger.

Doll touched the lives of Subaru employees, past and present, showing grace, confidence, compassion and appreciation in ways that elicit respect and changed the way the CEO role is viewed in the workplace.

Click here to continue reading on Newsweek.

Tom Doll, former CEO of Subaru of America, stands in an office space.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

