DynaScan Technology: DynaScan to Showcase Innovative Display Solutions at InfoComm 2024

DynaScan Technology will showcase its latest professional display solutions at InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas from June 12-14. Attendees visiting DynaScan's booth can expect to experience its display technologies including robust outdoor display kiosks and sunlight-readable window displays.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / DynaScan Technology Inc., a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge professional display solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in InfoComm 2024, the premier event for the professional audiovisual and information communication industries. The event will take place from June 12-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

DynaScan Infocomm 2024

DynaScan exhibiting at Infocomm 2024

Visitors to DynaScan's booth can expect to experience firsthand the power and versatility of its display technologies. From robust outdoor display kiosks to sunlight-readable window displays, the company will demonstrate how its solutions empower retailers, venue operators, and municipalities to enhance communication and engagement.

Outdoor Kiosks

DynaScan will be showcasing a curated collection of its robust outdoor kiosk solutions. DynaScan recently expanded its DK Series of outdoor kiosks with the introduction of models that integrate diverse display technologies-such as LCD, DVLED, lightbox, and ePaper-to create more versatile, efficient, and dynamic display solutions.

The kiosks are available in a range of sizes, from 65 to 86 inches, and offer protection from water and dust. They also feature a vandal-resistant design for enhanced safety and security and offer remote monitoring, power control, and troubleshooting via a computer or mobile device.

Sunlight Readable Window Displays

DynaScan's DW Series Window Displays-distinguished with an iF Design Award-are tailored for window-facing applications such as retail storefronts. The series offers seamless integration with hidden cable management, support for portrait and landscape orientations, and adaptable mounting choices like ceiling and floor stands. A 55-inch dual-sided display boasts a brightness of 3000-nit on one side for visibility in sunlight and a 1000-nit side ideal for indoor environments, all within a slim form factor measuring just 2.5 inches thick. Additionally, the company will be exhibiting a 65-inch display which features a clean-back design with discreet cable management.

"We are excited to once again participate in InfoComm and share our latest innovations with industry professionals," said Scott Pickus, marketing manager at DynaScan. "InfoComm provides an invaluable opportunity for us to connect with our partners, engage with customers, and demonstrate the potential of our display solutions."

In addition to product demonstrations, attendees can look forward to engaging in discussions, networking opportunities, and insights from DynaScan team members. Whether seeking to optimize retail environments, modernize cities, or amplify brand experiences, DynaScan provides tailored solutions that are recognized for their exceptional design and performance.

Join DynaScan at booth W825 and discover how our technology is shaping the future of audiovisual experiences. For more information about DynaScan's participation in InfoComm 2024, visit https://dynascan.net/infocomm24.

About DynaScan Technology, Inc.

For over 25 years, DynaScan has been at the forefront of manufacturing innovative displays. Designed, developed, and produced in-house, DynaScan high brightness displays shine bright in direct sunlight, making them perfect for window-facing applications, including retail stores, restaurants, and transportation. With solutions for indoor, outdoor, and window-facing applications in a wide range of sizes, DynaScan offers the largest portfolio of professional sunlight-readable displays and kiosks in the industry. DynaScan displays deliver superior performance and energy efficiency and offer advanced remote management capabilities for maintaining operational efficiency and optimizing performance. DynaScan works closely with system integrators and channel partners around the world. With offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, DynaScan is equipped for international rollouts and support. For more information, visit: https://www.dynascandisplay.com.

Contact Information

Scott Pickus

Marketing Manager

scott.pickus@dynascandisplay.com

+1 949 332 0638

SOURCE: DynaScan Technology, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.