Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
05.06.2024 17:22 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date, FISN code and interest rate for bond loans issued by K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ)

The following bond loans issued by K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ)
will have a new last trading date, FISIN code and interest rate. Please find
instrument identifiers in the attached document. 

ISIN     New Last Trading Day New FISN Code       
SE0013360278 2025-09-01      K2AKNAUST/FRN MTN 20250901
SE0013104791 2026-07-01      K2AKNAUST/FRN MTN 20260701
SE0013360690 2026-03-18      K2AKNAUST/FRN MTN 20260318
                  

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq
Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227426
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.