Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New last trading date, FISN code and interest rate for bond loans issued by K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ)

The following bond loans issued by K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter AB (publ) will have a new last trading date, FISIN code and interest rate. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. ISIN New Last Trading Day New FISN Code SE0013360278 2025-09-01 K2AKNAUST/FRN MTN 20250901 SE0013104791 2026-07-01 K2AKNAUST/FRN MTN 20260701 SE0013360690 2026-03-18 K2AKNAUST/FRN MTN 20260318 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227426