ACCESSWIRE
05.06.2024 17:26 Uhr
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cole's Victory Lap Created To Help Fight Pediatric Cancer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / SEE:

Brushstrokes of Hope: Erin and Cole's Enduring Legacy

A story both heart-wrenching and inspiring, Cole's Victory Lap is a charitable endeavor aimed at bringing comfort and joy to families facing childhood neuroblastoma. From providing tasty snacks to children who need to increase their caloric intake, to revamping hospital rooms with themed bedsheets to make them feel at home, Cole's Victory Lap is a beacon of hope to families facing the unthinkable. Read more about SEE employee Erin Henderson and her son Cole's journey.

In addition, Cole's Victory Lap is working with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital supporting the "Inspire Courage Campaign" to help fund a permanent location for pediatric hematology/oncology.

https://colesvictorylap.org/
https://prismahealth.org/patients-and-guests/news/$6m-children-s-hospital-campaign-kicks-off-with-$1m-lead-gift-from-hogs-for-a-cause
https://fundraise.givesmart.com/e/Qylefg?vid=15obdf

About SEE

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), is a leading global provider of packaging solutions that integrate sustainable, high-performance materials, automation, equipment and services. SEE designs, manufactures and delivers packaging solutions that preserve food, protect goods and automate packaging processes. We deliver our packaging solutions to an array of end markets including fresh proteins, foods, fluids and liquids, medical and life science, e-commerce retail, logistics and omnichannel fulfillment operations, and industrials. Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC ® food packaging, LIQUIBOX ® liquids systems, SEALED AIR ® protective packaging, AUTOBAG ® brand automated packaging systems, and BUBBLE WRAP ® brand packaging. In 2023, SEE generated $5.5 billion in sales and has approximately 17,000 employees who serve customers in 115 countries/territories.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SEE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SEE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/see
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SEE



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
