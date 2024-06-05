KBRA releases a Day 1 recap of the 28th annual Global ABS conference.
The Global ABS 2024 conference, held in Barcelona on 4-6 June, opened to a record 5,000+ registered attendees, including over 2,000 issuers and investors, as well as a full programme. The conference celebrated its 28th anniversary as the largest annual European structured finance conference and is hosted by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and conference organiser Invisso.
Judging by the strong attendance and KBRA's very active meeting calendar, the industry event reflected the momentum of European securitisation markets so far in 2024. New transaction issuance started the year positively, as highlighted in KBRA's quarterly issuance report. Further, investors arrived at Global ABS with a promising view of the months ahead, as noted in our updated survey.
Day 1 panels featured market updates on asset-backed securities (ABS), collateralised loan obligations (CLO), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), nonperforming loans (NPL), and more. Other discussions included broader topics such as regulation and synthetic risk transfer (SRT) securities, including several plenary sessions and a keynote from Benjamin Weigert, Director General Financial Stability at Deutsche Bundesbank.
Click here to view a recap of some of the day's panel discussions.
Related Publications
- European CLOs: Too Big to Hold?
- European Securitisation: Positive Trend Continues
- European Auto ABS Indices: April 2024
- UK Mortgage and Housing Trends: May 2024 Update
- Navigating European CLO Tail Risk: Mind the Amortisation Gap
- European Significant Risk Transfer Symposium 2024 Recap
- European CLO Manager Style Comparisons: April 2024 Update
- Private Credit: Potential for European MM and Direct Lending CLOs
- Irish Mortgage and Housing Trends
- 2024 European Structured Finance Sector Outlook: Turbulence Ahead
About KBRA
KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.
Doc ID: 1004554
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240605460727/en/
Contacts:
Gordon Kerr, Managing Director, Head of European Research
+44 20 8148 1020
gordon.kerr@kbra.com
Matthew Horner, Senior Director
+44 20-8148-1082
matthew.horner@kbra.com
Katherine Quirke, Senior Director
+353 1 588 1185
katherine.quirke@kbra.com
Hrishikesh Oturkar, Director
+44 20 8148 1070
hrishikesh.oturkar@kbra.com
Gianfranco Di Paolo, Associate Director
+353 1 588 1205
gianfranco.dipaolo@kbra.com
Yee Cent Wong, Co-Head of Europe
+353 1 588 1260
yee.cent.wong@kbra.com
Media Contact
Adam Tempkin, Director of Communications
+1 646-731-1347
adam.tempkin@kbra.com
Business Development Contacts
Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe
+44 20 8148 1010
mauricio.noe@kbra.com
Miten Amin, Managing Director
+44 20 8148 1002
miten.amin@kbra.com