KBRA releases a Day 1 recap of the 28th annual Global ABS conference.

The Global ABS 2024 conference, held in Barcelona on 4-6 June, opened to a record 5,000+ registered attendees, including over 2,000 issuers and investors, as well as a full programme. The conference celebrated its 28th anniversary as the largest annual European structured finance conference and is hosted by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and conference organiser Invisso.

Judging by the strong attendance and KBRA's very active meeting calendar, the industry event reflected the momentum of European securitisation markets so far in 2024. New transaction issuance started the year positively, as highlighted in KBRA's quarterly issuance report. Further, investors arrived at Global ABS with a promising view of the months ahead, as noted in our updated survey.

Day 1 panels featured market updates on asset-backed securities (ABS), collateralised loan obligations (CLO), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), nonperforming loans (NPL), and more. Other discussions included broader topics such as regulation and synthetic risk transfer (SRT) securities, including several plenary sessions and a keynote from Benjamin Weigert, Director General Financial Stability at Deutsche Bundesbank.

Click here to view a recap of some of the day's panel discussions.

