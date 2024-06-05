Netcracker to Discuss Elements for a Successful Transformation, Including Collaboration With the Right Partners and Streamlining Operations, at TM Forum Event in Copenhagen

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will return to Copenhagen for DTW24 Ignite on June 18-20 at the Bella Center to showcase its global leadership and expertise in guiding customers through the digital transformation process and ensuring a successful transition from telco to techco. During the event, Netcracker will showcase its groundbreaking cloud-native portfolio of products and solutions, including Netcracker Digital Platform, which is designed to drive business growth and provide a superior customer experience.

Netcracker will also demonstrate ways to utilize Generative AI and automation to create new opportunities for monetization in the network, the LEO and satellite connectivity space and the rapidly growing B2B2X and partner-driven economy.

Building on the momentum of last year's award-winning Moonshot Catalyst project, Netcracker will participate in Holistic Intelligence GenAI to Accelerate 5G Monetization, which explores how CSPs can use a holistic approach to data to effectively scale their B2B2X business models and maximize their 5G network monetization in a sustainable manner.

Netcracker is a Platinum Partner of the event and will exhibit in Booth #314. Netcracker will also participate in the following sessions with customers Nuuday, TELUS and Virgin Media O2, which will focus on the practices and strategies they used during the digital transformation process:

Keynote Panel: Achieving Business Success Through Digital Transformation

Tuesday, June 18 12-12:30 p.m. CEST

Speakers:

Jon James, CEO, Nuuday

Sylvain Seignour, President, Netcracker Technology

The Importance of a Flexible and Agile IT Environment to Support Business Goals

Tuesday, June 18 3:00 p.m. CEST

Speakers:

Monika Gullin, CTO, Nuuday

Eva Slattery, Director of Accelerate Transformation Programme, Virgin Media O2

Moderator: Bob Titus, CTO, Netcracker

Selecting the Right Partner for a Successful Transformation Journey

Wednesday, June 19 12 p.m. CEST

Speakers:

Hesham Fahmy, CIO, TELUS

Vijay Boothnath, Head of Technical Delivery Transformation, Virgin Media O2

Moderator: Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Rapid digitization is disrupting the status quo of today's communications markets. Constantly evolving customer needs and behaviors require service providers to adapt quickly and diversify their businesses to deliver the outcomes that their customers expect. Building digital ecosystems, anticipating customer requirements and delivering a digital-first experience are essential for service providers to accelerate innovation, expand into new markets and become the disruptors in the 5G era.

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in a digital economy. Our innovative solutions including our flagship cloud-native Netcracker Digital Platform value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record of three decades help service providers to achieve their digital transformation goals, drive the telco to techco evolution within their organizations and realize business growth and profitability. For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

