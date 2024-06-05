Buyer Group International, Inc. To Be Featured on JRC StockTalk Live Stream Q&A Interview

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYRG) is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with JRC StockTalk Live Stream.

Joshua J. Ramsdell of JRC StockTalk Live Stream and BYRG CEO Dave Bryant, along with Lead Geologist Justin Mistikawy, will discuss many topics of interest, including continued efforts to reduce the outstanding shares and raise shareholder value. The historic New Rambler Mine in Albany, Wyoming, and the role it plays in the revitalization of what is now Project Shambhala, the company's flagship copper and PGM's exploration project. The company will discuss operational plans and goals for the upcoming mining season as it officially enters its permitting process and maiden drilling program.

Attendees can ask the company questions in real-time after the interview, which will be a live, interactive online event. We will make an archived webcast available for those who cannot join the event live on the webinar day.

Event: JRC StockTalk Live Stream and Q&A with Buyer Group International Inc. OTC Pink: BYRG.

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, June 6th at 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT

Available Links to Stream:

Here is a link for YouTube Live:

http://www.youtube.com/@JRC_StockTalk

Here is a link to Live Stream on X:

https://x.com/i/spaces/1gqxvQopdelJB

About Buyer Group International, Inc.

Buyer Group International, Inc. is targeting exploration at its flagship mining project Shambhala in Albany County, Wyoming. The Shambhala Project consists of 84 lode claims, 2.65 square miles in the historic New Rambler District. The district is located near the south edge of the Cheyenne Belt, a noted Greenstone Belt of the Medicine Bow mountains, which contains various concentrations of rare minerals.

To learn more about Buyer Group International, Inc. also visit:

Corporate Website: https://frontierplatinumgroup.com/

Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/buyergroupinc

Corporate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/byrg/

Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buyergroupinternationalinc/

Corporate Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091509813233

OTC Stock Market Information: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/overview

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/disclosure

CONTACT:

Buyer Group International, Inc.

Phone: 214-810-1317

Email: byrg.group@gmail.com

SOURCE: Buyer Group International, Inc.

