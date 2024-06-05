Sophea Interior Design: Experience Unparalleled Resort-Style Luxury at 4640 Petit Avenue in Encino Hills

Unveiling the latest hit on the real estate market: 4640 Petit Avenue in Encino Hills. This single-story contemporary oasis redefines upscale living. Built by Robert Kashefi of Kash Construction and designed by Dorothy Alon of Sophea Interior Design, the home boasts an expansive 12,034 square feet, featuring six spacious bedrooms and eight and a half lavish bathrooms, each meticulously curated with high-end designer finishes.

ENCINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Step into a world of modern luxury and sophistication at 4640 Petit Avenue in Encino, CA. This single-story contemporary oasis in the esteemed Encino Hills redefines upscale living. Designed by Dorothy Alon of Sophea Interior Design, this home spans 12,034 square feet on a 1.2-acre lot and features six spacious bedrooms and eight and a half lavish bathrooms, each with high-end designer finishes.

Upon entering, you are greeted by 12-foot ceilings and a harmonious blend of wood and natural stone. Every corner of the house features a striking art piece, making it a haven for art enthusiasts. The impressive formal living area seamlessly transitions into a great room adorned with dual marble fireplaces.

The backyard oasis is the crown jewel of this property, designed to offer a private resort experience at home. It features sleek Spanish imported porcelain tiles, a zero-edge pool with a swim-up bar, a sunken fire pit, and a cascading waterfall. Adjacent to the pool, the cabana provides a shaded retreat and is equipped with a full bar area, making it ideal for entertaining guests.

A standout feature is the custom basketball court, paying homage to the late Kobe Bryant. This court not only serves as a tribute but also as a perfect space for recreation and inspiration for basketball enthusiasts.

The contemporary kitchen is a chef's dream, featuring two grand islands, custom cabinetry, and top-of-the-line appliances from brands like Miele and PITT.

The primary ensuite offers a serene retreat with floating art walls, a leathered Belvedere marble fireplace, and custom wet bar. The ensuite bathroom, adjacent to the grand master closet, is a haven of luxury, featuring his-and-hers vanities and toilets, a Viola Blue marble shower, and a freestanding tub.

The home theater epitomizes luxury, with a star-studded ceiling and a 150-inch projector screen providing an immersive cinematic experience.

Designed during the height of COVID-19 by renowned designer Dorothy Alon of Sophea Interior Design, this home ensures that every amenity is available on the property. Dorothy's ability to transform spaces into luxurious retreats has earned her a reputation as one of the industry's leading designers.

Whether for intimate family living or grand entertaining, 4640 Petit Avenue stands as a beacon of modern elegance and comfort.

Contact Information

Dorothy Alon

Principal Designer

dorothy@sopheadesigns.com

310-409-6051

Ann Ivazov

Business Development at Sophea Interior Design

ann@sopheadesigns.com

818-448-6001

Farah Levi

Listing Agent

farah.levi@theagencyre.com

310 978 7555

Robert Kashefi

General Contractor

robkashefi@gmail.com

(818) 636-9795

Jason Javaherian

Developer

jason@plastcareusa.com

818-402-9817

Josh Altman

Listing Agent

josh@thealtmanbrothers.com

310.819.3250

Zeev Perez

Listing Agent

perezeev@gmail.com

(818) 445-6909

Backyard oasis featuring a sunken firepit, cascading waterfall, pool cabana, and a swim-up bar perfect for entertaining guests.

