Dark web investigation platform recognized for innovation in combating dark web criminality

Searchlight Cyber, the dark web intelligence company, was honored last night at the prestigious SC Awards Europe 2024 in London. Searchlight received the Best Emerging Technology award for its Cerberus dark web investigation platform, which enables cybersecurity professionals and law enforcement to uncover criminal activity on the deep and dark web.

The SC Awards Europe is the cybersecurity industry's longest-running and most respected annual competition celebrating the excellence, advancement, and the incredible minds that are shaping the future of cybersecurity in the UK and Europe. Organized by SC Media, the event brings together top security defenders, with the winners selected by an expert judging panel of cybersecurity veterans, academics, and CISOs from across the public and private sectors.

The Best Emerging Technology category showcases the product or service that is innovating new approaches to tackling the latest threats. Searchlight was recognized for enhancing its dark web investigation platform with first-to-market features that address some of the greatest challenges security professionals face when collecting intelligence from the dark web. These include Searchlight's proprietary AI-powered translation of dark web posts, its ransomware intelligence module, and Stealth Browser technology, which allows security professionals to safely investigate dark web threats at the source.

The SC Awards Europe judging panel said: "This platform excels in detecting and analyzing various illicit activities on the dark web. Features like AI-powered translation and actionable intelligence greatly enhance investigations and threat detection."

Ben Jones, Co-Founder and CEO at Searchlight Cyber commented: "We are thrilled to have stood out from the incredibly tough competition at one of the most prestigious awards in our industry. Winning the Best Emerging Technology category, in particular, speaks to the innovation within our products that allows security teams to gather intelligence and combat emerging dark web threats. This award is a credit to our team's hard work in pioneering new approaches to ensure that we are always delivering for our customers."

About Searchlight Cyber

Searchlight Cyber provides organizations with relevant and actionable dark web intelligence, to help them identify and prevent criminal activity. Founded in 2017 with a mission to stop criminals acting with impunity on the dark web, we have been involved in some of the world's largest dark web investigations and have the most comprehensive dataset based on proprietary techniques and ground-breaking academic research. Today we help government and law enforcement, enterprises, and managed security services providers around the world to illuminate deep and dark web threats and prevent attacks. To find out more visit slcyber.io or follow Searchlight Cyber on LinkedIn and Twitter.

