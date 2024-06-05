SilkRoad Technology: Rival Recognized as Core Challenger for Talent Acquisition for Second Consecutive Year by Fosway Group

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Rival, a leading provider in talent solutions, proudly announces its placement as a Core Challenger on the Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition Suite for the second consecutive year. The Fosway 9-Grid is a unique, multi-dimensional model that evaluates companies on Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership, and Future Trajectories. This prestigious recognition highlights Rival's commitment to delivering innovative talent acquisition strategies and exceptional client service.

"Being recognized as a Core Challenger for the second year in a row is a testament to our continued innovation & delivery of modern talent acquisition solutions," said Greg DiTullio, CEO of Rival. "The state of hiring today is complex and rapidly changing; we aim to simplify talent acquisition for employers & jobseekers alike."

Fosway Group, Europe's #1 HR industry analyst, has acknowledged Rival for its consistent performance, strong market presence, and the potential for future growth. The company's innovative use of artificial intelligence, automation, robust product capabilities, and emphasis on diversity and inclusion were key factors in maintaining its Core Challenger status.

David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group, stated, "In a tight labour market, talent acquisition teams face many challenges and suppliers need to demonstrate both resilience and innovation," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group. "Rival's strategic approach to talent acquisition, combined with a strong focus on strategic product investments, has seen them achieve Core Challenger status. Congratulations on this well-deserved recognition."

Over the past year, Rival introduced Rival Recuit, the industry's first talent acquisition suite pre-loaded with 700M passive candidates, powered by AI-driven insights and candidate engagement and was awarded two U.S. patents for its market leading A.I. innovations that enable organizations to simplify talent acquisition.

"We are honored to be acknowledged by Fosway Group once again," added Poornima Farrar, CPO at Rival. "This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence and inspires us to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients. We look forward to further enhancing our solutions to meet the dynamic needs of the talent acquisition landscape."

For more information on Rival and its talent acquisition solutions, please visit rival-hr.com.

About Rival

Rival is a leading provider of talent acquisition and management solutions that enable organizations to simplify talent acquisition, modernize HR workflows and accelerate workforce productivity.

About Fosway Group

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst, focused on next-generation HR, talent, and learning. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. Fosway's analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from its Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations.

