Arrow Benefits Group: Diversity Leader Rosario Avila is BenefitsPRO Advisor of the Year Finalist & NABIP Equity in the Workplace Panelist

The Women of Arrow Benefits Group Lead in Industry Awards in 2024

PETALUMA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / Arrow Benefits Group, one of the largest benefits consulting firms in the North Bay, proudly announces, Rosario Avila, Senior Benefits Advisor/ Spanish Language Division Lead is a BenefitsPRO 2024 Advisor of the Year finalist and honored special guest panelist for this year's National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) conference. The Advisor of the Year awards celebrate top benefits advisors who are leading by example and innovating as they work to move the industry forward, enrich their local communities, and help their clients control costs.

Avila has been an innovator in her industry for over 20 years. She says, "Making insurance and healthcare culturally relevant is vital to a successful employer-employee partnership." She leads Alianza, Arrow Benefits Group dedicated Spanish Language Division team of 8 - an unheard-of resource in the industry - serving a highly valuable yet historically underserved demographic. "It is a profound honor and highlight of my career to be awarded these accolades and to be part of these distinguished panels contributing my ideas and discuss diversity with industry leaders. I'm thrilled about the opportunity to create more awareness and create positive change in my industry." To learn about Avila and Arrow's diversity work, please visit https://www.arrowbenefitsgroup.com/spanish-language-division or call 707-799-9274.

"We are dedicated to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture for our team and clients," says Joe Genovese, Arrow's CEO and Managing Principal. "These awards and Rosario's unbelievable accolades are a proud moment for us in achieving our directives, we could not be more honored that one of our most valued team members is being recognized and is so highly respected."

Avila has been asked to participate in the prestigious NABIP 94th Annual Convention as a panelist for an important discussion on "Equity in the Workplace - Benefit Translation", a highly relevant and important topic. The panel is conducted as a bi-lingual session where Avila will share expertise. Her perspective will greatly enhance exploration of this critical subject. She will join esteemed panelists to delve into the complexities of ensuring that workplace benefits truly support the wellbeing of all employees, how to translate benefits packages to be inclusive, with a focus on mental health resources, identifying hidden inequities that exist within seemingly standard benefits.

BenefitsPRO's Advisors of the Year

This award celebrates top benefits advisors. The recognition honors professionals who move the benefits industry forward and help employers find high-quality health care and benefits while controlling costs.

Arrow Benefits

Arrow is a true partner to employers delivering employee benefits expertise, service and strategic consulting designed to meet the unique needs of clients. Arrow co-founded Patriot Growth Insurance Services, one of the largest benefits consulting and brokerage networks in the country. Patriot and Arrow are aligned with TRUE Network of Advisors, a national collaboration of independent agencies and brokerages.

