Nanterre, 5 June 2024

VINCI steps up its road operations in North America

VINCI Construction has acquired two roadworks and materials production companies: Newport Construction in the United States and Entreprises Marchand & Frères (EMF) in Canada

These two companies generate full-year revenue of over €150 million

They will boost geographic densification of VINCI Construction in North America



VINCI Construction has acquired two family-run public works companies in North America - Newport Construction based in New Hampshire in the US and Entreprises Marchand & Frères (EMF) in Canada.

Newport Construction specialises in road works and small-scale civil engineering projects.

Operating in the south of New Hampshire and Massachusetts (primarily in the Boston region), the company is vertically integrated. It owns a quarry with nearly 50 million tonnes of materials and an asphalt plant.

Newport Construction employs 240 people and generated revenue of €105 million (US$115 million) in 2023. This acquisition, which is in line with its vertical integration model, will enable VINCI Construction to bolster its public works operations in the north-east of the United States, where the division has been present since the acquisition of Lane Construction's roadworks activities in 2018.

In Canada, Entreprises Marchand & Frères (EMF) is involved in road works in central Quebec and the Baie-James area located in the north of the province.

EMF is also vertically integrated, with three asphalt plants, nine quarries - representing nearly 20 million tonnes of materials reserves - and two sand quarries.

Employing 220 people, EMF generated revenue of €50 million (CAD$74 million) in 2023. This acquisition will enable VINCI Construction, which has operated for over 20 years in Quebec, to densify its network of businesses in the province.

These two acquisitions will bolster VINCI Construction's geographic and operational position in North America, a region with considerable potential for growth in mobility infrastructure.

In 2023, VINCI Construction generated more than €4 billion in revenue there, with a total workforce of 9,500 people.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy, employing over 280,000 people in over 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners, and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com