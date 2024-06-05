Azerbaijan has approved the construction of two new solar plants totaling 760 MW in the southeastern part of the country. Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. (Masdar) will oversee the development of the projects. Utility-scale solar developer Masdar is set to develop two new solar projects in Azerbaijan. Masdar will build three solar and wind projects with a combined capacity of 1 GW. Masdar and State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) have signed a shareholder agreement for each of the projects. The installations include the 445 MW Bilasuvar PV project and the 315 MW Neftchala solar plant, both ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...