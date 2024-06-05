Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (the Company) (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on June 4, 2024:
- Transparency notification from Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
1. Summary of the notification
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reported in a notification dated June 3, 2024, that on May 30, 2024, following a disposal of voting securities, their shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the (lowest) threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.
On May 30, 2024, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 7,297,105 shares with voting rights, representing 2.99% of the total number of shares issued by the Company (243,921,719), versus 9,137,793 shares representing 3.75% in their previous notification dated September 21, 2021.
2. Content of the notification
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
Name
Address (for legal entities)
Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
517 10th Avenue S.W., Suite 600, Calgary, Alberta, T2R 0A8, Canada
Date on which the threshold is crossed
May 30, 2024
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
3%
Denominator
243,921,719
Notified Details
A) Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
# voting rights
# voting rights
% voting rights
Holders of voting rights
Linked to securities
Not linked to securities
Linked to securities
Not linked to securities
Mawer Investment Management Ltd.
9,137,793
7,297,105
0
2.99%
Subtotal
9,137,793
7,297,105
0
2.99%
TOTAL
7,297,105
0
2.99%
0.00%
B) Equivalent financial instruments
After the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instruments
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise period or date
# voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
% voting rights
Settlement
0,00%
TOTAL
0,00%
TOTAL (A B)
# of voting rights
% of voting rights
CALCULATE
7,297,105
2.99%
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
|Mawer Investment Management Ltd. is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (MIML) is an investment advisor which manages funds and accounts which hold the shares reported in this filing. MIML is authorised to exercise the voting rights attached to the disclosed shares at its discretion without any instructions from its clients.
3. Further information
The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.
