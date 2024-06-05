Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (the Company) (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on June 4, 2024:

Transparency notification from Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

1. Summary of the notification

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reported in a notification dated June 3, 2024, that on May 30, 2024, following a disposal of voting securities, their shareholding decreased and crossed downwards the (lowest) threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On May 30, 2024, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 7,297,105 shares with voting rights, representing 2.99% of the total number of shares issued by the Company (243,921,719), versus 9,137,793 shares representing 3.75% in their previous notification dated September 21, 2021.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Mawer Investment Management Ltd. 517 10th Avenue S.W., Suite 600, Calgary, Alberta, T2R 0A8, Canada

Date on which the threshold is crossed

May 30, 2024

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Mawer Investment Management Ltd. 9,137,793 7,297,105 0 2.99% Subtotal 9,137,793 7,297,105 0 2.99% TOTAL 7,297,105 0 2.99% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % voting rights Settlement 0,00% TOTAL 0,00%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 7,297,105 2.99%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (MIML) is an investment advisor which manages funds and accounts which hold the shares reported in this filing. MIML is authorised to exercise the voting rights attached to the disclosed shares at its discretion without any instructions from its clients.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

