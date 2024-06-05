Aputure Light Storm 600c Pro II Nearly Doubles the Brightness, Adds IP54 Weather Rating

High-end performance at an affordable price, the upgrade to Aputure's industry workhorse light brings do-everything functionality to any production with increased output and formidable weather resistance; See the LS 600c Pro II at Cine Gear Expo

Aputure, creators of LED lighting for filmmakers, is introducing the Light Storm 600c Pro II, a major upgrade to the workhorse, do-everything lighting fixture. A leader in its category, the LS 600c Pro II significantly improves upon its predecessor with nearly double the brightness, higher flicker-free performance, smoother dimming, and IP54 weather resistance-updates Aputure made following valuable customer input. The LS 600c Pro II fits seamlessly into the Aputure ecosystem, using standard accessories to increase usability and performance, with the ability to control lights wirelessly via the Sidus Link app. Experience the difference in action at Aputure's booth at the 2024 Cine Gear Expo (Stage 19, booth S9307) in Burbank, California.

"Our customers trust Aputure to light their sets with power and reliability, and the Light Storm lineup is a staple for so many productions. Increased brightness-up to 85% when used with our F10 fresnel lens - and IP54 weather resistance in the LS 600c Pro II will make a crucial difference, especially on the most rigorous and demanding projects," says Ted Sim, Aputure co-founder and President. "Users have been asking for it. It is our job to deliver."

The Aputure Light Storm 600c Pro II is a color-tunable point source COB light. With its Bowens mount it can accept modifiers to become a fresnel, a soft light, a projector, or a hard open-face par. Add its portable size, dual battery mounts, and CRMX/DMX/Bluetooth connectivity, and the LS 600c Pro II becomes the continuous light source that can truly do it all, no matter the conditions on set.

An Upgrade to the Industry Powerhouse

The LS 600c Pro II sees significant improvements in the following areas:

Increased output - up to 85% brighter : The LS 600c Pro II has a new light engine design that dramatically increases output efficiency while maintaining power draw and color quality. A new formulation of LED emitters raises the output of the bare light by 35%. The new design is even better with modifiers, yielding 82% more light when used with the included Hyper-Reflector and 70-85% more when paired with the F10 fresnel.

: The LS 600c Pro II has a new light engine design that dramatically increases output efficiency while maintaining power draw and color quality. A new formulation of LED emitters raises the output of the bare light by 35%. The new design is even better with modifiers, yielding 82% more light when used with the included Hyper-Reflector and 70-85% more when paired with the F10 fresnel. IP54 Weatherproofing : Head-to-toe IP54 dust and weather protection means the LS 600c Pro II can work in extreme environments. New seals on every connector and around components allow the lamphead, control box and cabling to be used outdoors in severe weather, shining daylight into windows even during rain.

: Head-to-toe IP54 dust and weather protection means the LS 600c Pro II can work in extreme environments. New seals on every connector and around components allow the lamphead, control box and cabling to be used outdoors in severe weather, shining daylight into windows even during rain. All in the Aputure family: The LS 600c Pro II works with all Aputure accessories, using the same Bowens mount modifiers, and can be controlled using Sidus Link. The light offers all of the features of its predecessor while improving output, flicker, and dimming. It will fit perfectly into customers' kits with ease, requiring no learning curve.

"The Aputure 600c Pro's exceptional light output and robust durability are key reasons why it's always with me on set," states cinematographer and power user Chris Stacey. "Its ability to deliver powerful, full RGBWW, CRMX controlled light plus withstand anything I throw at it, makes it an indispensable tool on my truck, and now you're telling me it's brighter and tougher…? I'll take four."

About Aputure

Founded in 2005, Aputure is the leading designer of cinema lighting hardware and software, used by millions to tell their story and communicate their creative vision. Only Aputure offers an all-in-one lighting platform that can scale from both indie content creation to the advanced needs of studio technicians. With offices through Asia, North America, Europe and South America, Aputure is an international company and team at the intersection of media and technology, where leading engineers, scientists, artists and designers work together everyday to solve the film industry's most challenging problems.

