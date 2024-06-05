Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Polymetall-Aktie: Bahnbrechendes Bohrloch könnte Metallknappheit lösen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W97M | ISIN: US02376R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: A1G
Tradegate
05.06.24
19:48 Uhr
10,666 Euro
+0,092
+0,87 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,62210,66020:12
10,62210,66020:12
ACCESSWIRE
05.06.2024 19:38 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

American Airlines: American Sends World War II Veterans Off in Honor of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, American flew nearly 70 World War II veterans to Normandy, France. The historic trip started at American's headquarters in Dallas-Fort Worth with a kickoff dinner that included a 1940s-era big band and the Victory Belles from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Veterans were also given a special heroes' arrival by American Airlines team members before heading to Dallas Fort Worth International airport, where the celebration continued.

Additional trip participants include a few Rosie the Riveters, an iconic representation in the United States of the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II, and six Medal of Honor recipients, our nation's highest award for valor. Over 50 cadets and midshipmen from our nation's military service academies also joined the group, accompanying the veterans and providing music as a joint academy choir.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.