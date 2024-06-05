American Airlines: American Sends World War II Veterans Off in Honor of the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2024 / To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, American flew nearly 70 World War II veterans to Normandy, France. The historic trip started at American's headquarters in Dallas-Fort Worth with a kickoff dinner that included a 1940s-era big band and the Victory Belles from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Veterans were also given a special heroes' arrival by American Airlines team members before heading to Dallas Fort Worth International airport, where the celebration continued.

Additional trip participants include a few Rosie the Riveters, an iconic representation in the United States of the women who worked in factories and shipyards during World War II, and six Medal of Honor recipients, our nation's highest award for valor. Over 50 cadets and midshipmen from our nation's military service academies also joined the group, accompanying the veterans and providing music as a joint academy choir.

