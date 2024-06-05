Vizsla Silver will hold an extraordinary shareholders' meeting on June 17, 2024. The purpose is to approve the previously announced spin-off through a plan of arrangement between Vizsla Silver and Vizsla Royalties Corporation, the so-called Spinco. Sierra Madre Gold and Silver announced that SEMARNAT, the Mexican federal agency responsible for environmental permitting, has approved changes to the existing operating license for the Guitarra mine and mill complex in the state of Mexico. Company overview: Sierra Madre Gold & Silver ? https://sierramadregoldandsilver.com/ ISIN: CA8263XP1041 , WKN: A3CM97 , TSXV: SM.V More videos about Sierra Madre Gold & Silver ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/sierra-madre-gold-silver/ Vizsla Silver Corp. ? https://vizslasilvercorp.ca/ ISIN: CA92857Y1060 , WKN: A2PTL5 , FRA: 0G3.F , TSXV: VZLA.V , Valor: 42064860 More videos about Vizsla Silver Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/vizsla-silver-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Development Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV